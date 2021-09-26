CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White’s goal helps Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored a goal in his second consecutive game and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0. Vancouver (8-9-9) has just one loss in its last 13 games. Dallas (6-12-9) is winless in its last five.

