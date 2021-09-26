White’s goal helps Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0

With Luchi Gonzalez in the rearview mirror, there are many questions not sitting well with FC Dallas fans alike. For all of his talk of building an identity, three years later, Luchi Gonzalez’ tenure as a head coach pinpoints the ongoing issues plaguing this franchise for a while - a disconnect between fans and front office, a disconnect between the talent on the field and lofty self-imposed expectations among staff, a disconnect between a desire to win and poor results in the transfer market, a disconnect between a thriving international soccer community in DFW and a suburban mentality in Frisco.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO