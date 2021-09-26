CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the winter fuel allowance paid and who is eligible?

By Daniel Keane
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Households in the UK face a difficult winter as energy bills rise due to soaring wholesale gas prices .

With thousands of Britons likely to see their energy costs increase, many will be looking to the winter fuel allowance to help heat their home during the colder months.

The winter fuel allowance is a one-off, tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 made during the winter to help with heating costs.

It is available for any households that include someone over the state pension age. The allowance is not means-tested, so it does not take a claimant’s financial situation into account.

The exact amount you are entitled to will depend on your age and living circumstances during the qualifying week.

You can find out how to make a claim through the Government website .

Who is eligible for the winter fuel allowance?

Anyone who was born on or before October 5, 1955 is eligible for the fuel allowance.

However, you will also need to have lived in the UK for at least one day during the ‘qualifying week’ of 20 to 26 September 2021.

If you did not live in the UK during the qualifying week, you can still get the payment if you live in Switzerland or a European Economic Area (EEA) country and have a genuine and sufficient link to the UK. This can include having lived or worked in the UK, and having family in the UK.

You are not eligible for the payment if you live in Cyprus, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Portugal or Spain because the average winter temperature is higher than the warmest region of the UK.

When you will not qualify

You will not quality for the winter fuel allowance if any of the following apply:

- You are in hospital getting free treatment for more than a year

- You need permission to enter the UK and your granted leave states that you cannot claim public funds

- You were in prison for the whole week from 20 to 26 September 2021

- You lived in a care home for the whole time from 28 June to 26 September 2021, and got Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

When is the winter fuel allowance paid?

Most payments for the winter fuel allowance are made automatically in November or December, but if you are eligible and have made a claim it should arrive by January 14, 2022, at the latest.

Are there other schemes to help with energy costs?

If you are not eligible for the winter fuel allowance, there are other schemes to help with energy costs.

The Cold Weather payment of £25 is available to anyone living in an area with an average temperature of 0C or below for seven days in a row. This applies for every seven-day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March.

You will need to check whether your area is eligible using the Government’s postcode checker.

New Scientist

Blame fossil fuels, not renewables, for the UK's winter energy crisis

Soaring wholesale gas prices have left the UK in an energy crisis, with fears for vulnerable households as bills rise and a wave of energy firms folding. In the 1990s, the UK made a “dash for gas”. In recent years, it has leaned on the fuel to ease the phase out of an even more polluting fossil fuel, coal. That makes the UK heavily reliant on gas for energy, with 86 per cent of homes using it for heating and more than a third of electricity supplies coming from gas power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Millions facing higher bills as energy price cap rises

Millions of people are facing the prospect of higher monthly bills after the energy price cap rose by more than £100.From Friday, the cap on what energy companies can charge households for their monthly consumption will rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters.The 12 per cent rise, agreed in August, is likely to affect around 15 million households and will see the annual charge for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit and using an average amount of energy jump from £1,138 to £1,277.Households with average energy use and on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
kezi.com

Home heating sticker shock: The cost of natural gas is up 180%

Americans should brace for sticker shock on home heating costs as temperatures drop this fall and winter. Prices for natural gas, the most common way to heat homes and a leading fuel source for generating electricity, have surged more than 180% over the past 12 months to $5.90 per million British thermal units. Natural gas hasn't been this expensive since February 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Motorists follow tanker for miles – only to find it is delivering mortar, not petrol

More than 20 motorists who tailed a tanker for miles along a dual carriageway were left dismayed after it turned out to be delivering not petrol but 44 tonnes of mortar.Drivers started following the vehicle, driven by Johnny Anderson, in the apparent hope it would lead them to a fuelling station.But there was much consternation when they realised his journey from Wolverhampton was ending at a building site in a Northamptonshire village, with one driver remonstrating with Mr Anderson for not stopping sooner to inform the drivers following him that he was not delivering petrol.The incident is just the latest...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

AO World warns delivery driver shortage is hitting growth

Online white goods retailer AO World has warned its growth is being hit by the nationwide shortage of delivery drivers and ongoing disruption in the global supply chain.But despite the difficulties, bosses said sales were up 5% in the six months to the end of September, including 6% growth in the UK and 3% growth in Germany.The company said: “The challenging market dynamics in both the UK and Germany resulted in lower volumes than expected which affected operational leverage, particularly in the second quarter.”AO enjoyed a strong period during the pandemic as shoppers turned to online retailers for goods. Bosses...
RETAIL
