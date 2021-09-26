CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani hits consecutive triples, Angels rout Mariners 14-1

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances. Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the third as Seattle dropped three games out in the AL wild-card chase with seven to play. Boston and New York are tied atop the wild-card standings, with Toronto two games back in the race for two spots. Ohtani scored two runs and had three RBIs to raise his season total to 98. The two-way star has walked 13 times in the last four games, tying a major league record.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Shohei Ohtani walks 4 times in Angels’ loss as Mariners avoid slugger

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the seventh and ninth innings representing the tying run as Angel Stadium came to life. Both times, Ohtani walked. The Angels never were able to push home that tying run and they lost, 6-5, to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, while Ohtani continues his frustrating walk-a-thon.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Herald

Mariners walk Ohtani in 9th, hold off Angels to keep pace

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 Friday night to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Ohtani Not Enough, Mariners Send Angels To Losing Season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani wasn’t enough to keep the Los Angeles Angels from their sixth straight losing season. Ohtani allowed Jarred Kelenic’s tying home run in the seventh inning, and Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Angels 4-1 Sunday.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Landscape with the Fall of Ohtani, Mariners win 5-1

An ekphrastic poem is a poem inspired by or describing a work of art, and no source of ekphrastic poetry is more well known than the 16th-century painting Landscape with the Fall of Icarus, thought to be from the school of Bruegel. The painting depicts the fall of Icarus, the mythological figure who fell from the sky on wax wings contrived by his father Daedalus. It’s a story about the perils of ambition that goes against the natural order of things, the moral being not to fly too close to the sun. It’s also a pretty good metaphor for today’s game.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
dallassun.com

Jake Fraley hits 3-run double as Mariners defeat Angels

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings to match Shohei Ohtani as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Jake Fraley hit a bases-loaded double in a fourth-run eighth inning as the Mariners broke a 1-1 tie. Seattle's Jarred Kelenic and Los Angeles'...
MLB
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Angels rout Mariners, 14-1

Sept. 20-26: Following the Seattle Mariners in their quest to be in the American League wild-card game. Angels 14, Mariners 1 — Seattle's quest for an American League wild-card berth suffered a little setback at Los Angeles. The Angels had 14 hits. Jared Walsh went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Phil...
MLB
The Spokesman-Review

Ohtani not enough, Mariners beat Angels 4-1 to stay alive in wildcard chase

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Patience at the plate paid dividends for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. When Shohei Ohtani, one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball, finally left the mound, Seattle seized the opportunity, scoring three runs in the eighth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that kept the Mariners in the thick of the American League wild-card race.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Triples#Associated Press Anaheim#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels
chatsports.com

Angels Bats Go Nuclear in 14-1 Thrashing of Mariners

For the better part of two months now, the Angels lineup has looked like a shell of the group that flashed top-five potential at one point in the year. A number of different injuries have zapped them of almost all of the star power that was present during the early days of the season, and the guys left over have struggled to consistently put runs on the board for a while.
MLB
KESQ

Ohtani’s legs help Angels past Rangers, who lose 100th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a four-run sixth-inning rally with his legs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat Texas 7-2 to send the Rangers to their first 100-loss season since 1973. With the score 2-2, Ohtani led off the sixth with a sharp grounder to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and beat pitcher Taylor Hearn to the bag. Ohtani stole second, continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Jose Trevino and came home when Jack Mayfield singled. Ohtani is hitting .258 with 45 homers, 98 RBIs and 26 stolen bases to go along with a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Playoff Hopes Come Down To Final Weekend Of Regular Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The playoff hopes of the Boston Red Sox are coming down to a wild final weekend of the regular season. It really didn’t have to be this way. The Red Sox are still very much in the mix for a Wild Card spot. There is also the chance that their season could come to an end on Sunday. If that is the case, it will be because the Red Sox couldn’t win a series against the Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in the American League. Boston squandered a golden opportunity to take a lead in the race for the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy