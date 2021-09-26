CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicole Phelps
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago

In the days leading up to the Marni show, Francesco Risso and his team conducted fittings for 400 people. The models got the new spring collection, while the show’s performers and guests wore upcycled cotton separates hand-painted with colorful stripes. My pink and white camp shirt was numbered 219 of 800, and my pants 218 of 800; both were sewn with a large patch that read Marniphernalia: Miscellaneous Handpainted Treasures. Risso grew discouraged by the digital focus of the job during the lockdowns. His idea, he explained, “was about going back to the practice of what we do, which is making clothes for people, one to one.” He said the process was just as significant to him as the final result.

