Daniel Jones needs to mask Giants’ flaws and carry them to a win over Atlanta Falcons Sunday

Sunday is not about Eli Manning and the past.

Sunday is about Daniel Jones and the Giants’ present and future.

Joe Judge’s 0-2 team needs a win in the worst way against the lowly Atlanta Falcons (0-2) at MetLife Stadium. The Giants cannot lose this game.

An 0-3 start with a loss to Atlanta wouldn’t just dig a steep hole. It would cement the Giants once again as one of the NFL’s worst teams.

It’s nice that the franchise is retiring Manning’s jersey at halftime, but Giants fans want more than a reminder of how long it’s been since this franchise was at the mountain top.

What they want is a reason to believe they will get back there again.

There is pressure on the whole team to step up, especially the disappointing defense . But sometimes, a quarterback just needs to put his team on his back and win.

It is time for Daniel Jones to have the kind of game that masks a team’s flaws.

It is time for Jones to play like he did in Week 2 at Washington, but to finish the job with a ‘W’ over rookie Falcons coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

The Giants believe Jones will do it.

“I believe in D.J.,” tight end Evan Engram said Friday. “We believe in D.J.”

Jones knows the score, too.

He didn’t want to hear about how well he played in last week’s division loss, when he racked up 344 total yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers but failed to get the victory.

He was asked this Wednesday if his Washington performance had been one of his better games as a pro.

“I don’t know,” Jones said. “Judging it that way, I don’t know how productive that is. We didn’t win the game, so we didn’t do enough. I didn’t do enough and didn’t make enough plays. So we’ve got to look at that and improve.”

They have to improve on their situational play-calling and execution, like their conservative three-play drive after James Bradberry’s interception in the fourth quarter at Washington.

Two Saquon Barkley runs and an inaccurate Jones incompletion to Sterling Shepard burned just 16 seconds off the clock before a Graham Gano field goal at the two-minute warning.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett curiously did not include Jones’ read-option element into the Barkley runs, despite its success throughout that game. That gave Taylor Heinicke ample time to drive Washington’s offense down the field needing only a field goal to win.

“In those situations where it’s a little bit of a sell-out [by the defense], sometimes you want to use bigger personnel to protect the run a little bit more rather than spreading them out,” Garrett said.

Garrett’s best contribution so far as the Giants’ offensive coordinator has been utilizing Jones’ running ability, however, and he should lean on it more.

Jones is third among NFL quarterbacks in rushing (122), with two TDs on the ground and third that was called back in Washington due to a phantom holding call against wide receiver C.J. Board downfield.

Washington’s defenders weren’t honoring Jones’ running ability on the outside, and the Giants need to keep going to it until someone stops it consistently.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gained 62 yards rushing in Week 1 on a Falcons defense led by linebackers Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones. Atlanta has allowed 127.5 yards rushing per game, ranked 24th in the league.

And Jones is eager to keep toting the rock. He is averaging 8.1 yards per carry on 15 attempts.

“I enjoy that part of the game,” Jones said. “When those opportunities are there, I certainly look forward to taking advantage.”

Either the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) or Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) will have two wins in the NFC East after Monday night’s showdown in Arlington, Tex., even if Washington (1-1) has its hands full on Sunday with the Buffalo Bills (1-1).

The Giants’ upcoming schedule is unrelenting: at New Orleans, at Dallas, at home against the L.A. Rams and then the Carolina Panthers, who are suddenly 3-0. Then they go to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The Giants can’t afford to fall to 0-3 for the third time in five years.

Lamar Jackson’s surprise win over the Chiefs last weekend on Sunday Night Football, therefore, is a good example of what the Giants need from Jones here at MetLife Stadium.

They don’t need him to be perfect. Jackson threw two interceptions in that game, including a pick-6, after all. They just need Jones to find a way to win.

“Every game is big,” Jones said.

None as big as Sunday’s, however, if the Giants want to be relevant in 2021.