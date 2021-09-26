CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c8SErdb00

When Deborah Gonzalez took office in January as the district attorney for the Western Judicial District of Georgia, she noticed that too few defendants, especially Black defendants, qualified for a program that promised treatment for addiction or mental health and not jail.

Like many court diversion programs elsewhere, potential participants in the Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties programs were being disqualified for certain previous charges or police contact. People living in poverty also had a hard time qualifying because of weekly program fees.

“My philosophy is there is racial injustice and disparities of how people are treated in this system. And we have to be intentional in how we address it," Gonzalez said.

Through a grant from a national nonprofit criminal justice advocacy group, Vera Institute of Justice, and a local organization, People Living in Recovery, Gonzalez is redesigning the program to make it more accessible.

Many of the changes enacted by states following George Floyd’s death have centered on policing tactics and not on racial disparities in the criminal justice system. On a national level, bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement, bargainers from both parties said this past week, despite promises from the Biden administration for change.

And now, groups such as Vera are targeting suburban communities to push through criminal justice changes without new laws.

Vera awarded 10 prosecutors about $550,000 to help reduce racial disparities in prosecution. The prosecutors in Georgia, Virginia, Michigan, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Missouri, New York and Indiana — most of whom were elected in the past two years on progressive platforms — are looking at programs or policies in their offices that disproportionately affect defendants of color.

Some prosecutors are addressing prosecution of specific crimes or making diversion programs more inclusive. Others are looking at ways to keep juveniles out of the criminal justice system all together.

“There was a desire to do more in this moment, to address the system that continues to allow this to happen. So we started asking if there is something more we can do with this unique moment to reimagine what a just system looks like," said Jamila Hodge, the former director of the Reshaping Prosecution Program with Vera.

In Gonzalez's district, for example, about 22% of the district’s overall population is Black. Of the more than 6,800 people charged during 2019 and 2020, the majority were Black. Fewer than 150 were referred to the pretrial program, and most came from a county that is only 5 % percent Black.

She hopes to double participation in her program by 2022, and will put in checks to monitor that the diversity is increasing.

Vera will provide support for 12 months. The hope is to reduce the disproportionately high number of Black and brown people prosecuted and incarcerated by 20% in the pilot areas. The grants require the prosecutors to partner with local community-based organizations.

In Washtenaw County, Michigan, home to Ann Arbor and just west of Detroit, prosecutor Eli Savit is working with a group called My Brothers Keeper to divert young people of color accused of nonviolent crimes into an intensive mentoring program. Savit, who took office in January, said he wants to focus on interventions that happen with kids who are acting out or committing minor crimes.

“What we’re trying to do is intervene early without the criminal justice system's involvement, without creating a record that can hold them back. It can have this cascading effect on their lives. Job applications ask if you've ever been charged, not whether you've been convicted," Savit said.

In Chatham County, Georgia, home to Savannah in the state's northeast corner, chief assistant district attorney Michael Edwards said an analysis of Black men and boys in criminal justice system found they made up disproportionate number of the people being charged with gun possession.

The office, in partnership with Savannah Feed the Hungry, developed a program called Show Us Your Guns that focuses on people between age 16 and 25 who are found to be in possession of a gun during an interaction with police. As long as those young men didn't use those weapons in commission of a crime, they are eligible for the program instead of arrest or jail. It requires they turn in the gun in exchange for participation.

“We are doing this, knowing that firearms are a third-rail in conversations in the community. But we know this is a significant way we can have an effect on public safety as well as on the lives of these juveniles and young men,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the program will be tailored to the individuals, looking needs like job training, education, mental health and addiction treatment and even a partnership with the local YMCA so the young men can take care of themselves physically.

“Too often prosecution is case based, but we want this to be cause based— looking at the underlying causes,” Edwards said.

For Shane Sims, the idea that prosecutors in all these places are creating plans to consider the whole person standing before them, not just the crime they committed, brings him overwhelming joy. Sims is the executive director of People Living in Recovery, which is working with Gonzalez in Athens, Georgia, to redesign its mental health and addiction diversion program.

He was sentenced to life plus 15 years for his accomplice role in a robbery that ended in the death of a store clerk. He was 18 years old, and it seemed like no one considered who he was or how he got there — that his parents were addicted to crack cocaine and he was taking care of his younger brother on his own from a young age.

When he got out, after three wardens petitioned for his release, he started working in the community.

“What we are doing together is coming to the realization that substance abuse lies at the heart of so many who enter the criminal justice system. Minorities historically have the least consideration when deciding how to deal with that,” Sims said.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

Local nonprofit gets $625K grant

A local nonprofit will receive $625,000 over a five-year period to continue its mission of educating youth about the harms of substance abuse. The money comes from the Drug-Free Communities Support Grant, and is the continuation of a matching grant that began awarding Empower Johnson County $125,000 a year five years ago, provided Empower puts the same amount of money — or the volunteer-rate equivalent — into its programs. The federal volunteer rate is $28.54, and Empower can take away from their match of the grant by multiplying that amount by volunteer hours, said Michelle McMahon, the organization’s community coordinator.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Security grant available for Ohio religious institutions, nonprofits, select schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Security grant funding is now available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations in Ohio. According to a release, Governor Mike DeWine announced that $4.25 million in grant funding is now available for safety and security enhancements. The Ohio’s Safety and Security...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
newspressnow.com

YWCA honors those trying to end racial injustice

The YWCA held its 24th annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism event Friday morning to talk about racial injustice, which isn’t easy to do. “It is a tough subject, and no one’s really proud of it,” said Sara Parks, the co-liaison of the Lloyd Warner Coalition. “Obviously, we don’t like to bring up stuff that we’re wrong about or that has that negative connotation to our community.”
ADVOCACY
azpbs.org

Arizona nonprofits awarded with surprise grants

The Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust awarded a total of $123 million in surprise grants to 71 Arizona nonprofits, the largest single-day grant initiative in Arizona’s history. Mary Jane Rynd, the president and CEO of Virginia G. Piper, talked to us more about the grants and which organizations will be getting them.
ARIZONA STATE
Austin American-Statesman

UT historian's work on racial violence recognized with MacArthur 'genius grant'

A University of Texas historian devoted to keeping alive the stories of long-dead victims of racial violence along the Texas-Mexico border is among this year's MacArthur fellows and recipients of "genius grants." The Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced the 25 recipients, who will each...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Guns#Crack Cocaine#Racial Injustice#Vera Institute Of Justice#People Living In Recovery
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Delivers $1 Million USD to Nonprofits That Support Racial Equity

Jordan Brand has continued its effort to its Black Community Commitment, offering a total of $1 million USD local community grants to 18 grassroots organizations in the United States. By supporting nonprofits that alleviate inequity within local solutions, the footwear brand hopes to create a meaningful impact on the communities.
CHARITIES
WJTV.com

More than $1.1M in grants given to Mississippi nonprofits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi nonprofit organizations focusing on education, the environment, and poverty will share more than $1.1 million in grants from Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation. According to Entergy officials, the grants come from shareholder profits. The local funds are part of Entergy’s contributions to 763...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
News19 WLTX

Sumter County grant program opens for nonprofits, churches

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County's Community Grant Program is now underway. Applications for grants up to $15,000 under the American Rescue Plan Act are now being received by Sumter County Government. Those eligible include nonprofits, religious and charitable organizations. The application is available here. The money comes as part of...
SUMTER, SC
wvua23.com

Alabama statues honor slaves who endured experimental surgery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A new monument in Montgomery pays tribute to three enslaved Black women who were subjected to experimental surgery by a 19th-century physician celebrated for advancing women’s health. Al.com reports that the statues of Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey were unveiled Friday. They were three of numerous Black...
ALABAMA STATE
districtadministration.com

How a nonprofit backs parents in nationwide push for school mask mandates

Kim Hagood estimates about two in 10 students in her son’s central Alabama school district regularly wear their masks. One of those is her son. Hagood says she is vaccinated but has some underlying medical conditions that could put her at higher risk of a problematic COVID infection. Her 11-year-old son, who learned virtually all through the 2020-21 school year, is not yet eligible for the vaccine.
EDUCATION
South Pasadena News

City Council | Community Advocates Push for Racial Bias Assessment

Public speakers on Wednesday demanded the city include racial bias as part of an assessment City Manager Arminé Chaparyan intends to commission on the city’s police department. The demand was echoed in written statements, including a one filed on behalf of three local social justice groups and signed by 69 people.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
ABC News

ABC News

406K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy