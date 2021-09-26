CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10: Five Questions 'Answered'

By Curtis Wilkerson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 16 Arkansas continued its run as one of college football's most impressive stories with Saturday's 20-10 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M from Jerry World in Arlington (Texas). The Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies and improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2003. The...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Football Prediction and Preview

A key SEC game is on tap for Week 4 of the college football season, as Arkansas and Texas A&M square off in the 78th edition of the Southwest Classic in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday. For the first time since 2016, the Razorbacks and Aggies are both ranked going into this matchup. Intrigue is never in short supply when these two conference rivals meet, but there's added importance this year. Arkansas is going for a sweep of the top programs in Texas after beating the Longhorns in Week 2. Also, the Razorbacks are looking for their first win in this series since the Aggies joined the SEC. Texas A&M entered the year as the biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West, and a win here would solidify that place, especially with a showdown looming on Oct. 9.
ARLINGTON, TX
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

No. 7 Texas A&M meets No. 16 Arkansas in clash of unbeatens

Seventh-ranked Texas A&M opens SEC play against upstart No. 16 Arkansas at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. The two teams square off for the 10th time since Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0 SEC) became a member of the SEC in 2012. The Aggies are 9-0 in those contests, including a 42-31 victory over the Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0) last season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) and No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) with a look at the Razorbacks offense against the Aggie defense. Weather: The game will be indoors. Arkansas depth chart (spread base) QB: #1, KJ Jefferson; RS-So.; 6-3, 245. #4, Malik Hornsby;...
FOOTBALL
expressnews.com

Texas A&M angling to thwart Arkansas' 'ground and pound' attack

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M holds its weekly news conferences on Mondays, and often a player explains he must still watch tape starting later that evening to truly dissect an upcoming opponent. Not A&M safety Leon O’Neal. He was champing Monday to break down the imposing offensive attack of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Texas A&M-Arkansas game notes

Texas A&M fell to Arkansas Razorbacks, 20-10, on Saturday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium. The loss ends A&M’s historic 11-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in school history dating back to the 1992 season. Arkansas opened the game up 17-0, and was driving down the field nearing the 2:30 mark of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Arkansas Razorbacks#Texas A M#College Football#American Football#Jerry World#Aggies
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

No. 7 Texas A&M seeks 10th win in row over No. 16 Arkansas

Seventh-ranked Texas A&M is going for its 10th win in a row over rival No. 16 Arkansas. The Aggies have won the last nine games in the series since joining the Razorbacks in the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Both teams go into Saturday’s game at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys with 3-0 records. Texas A&M overall has an 11-game winning streak dating back to last season. It is the longest for the Aggies since 12 in a row in 1992. Arkansas hasn’t started 4-0 since 2003.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to host No. 16 Arkansas on Thursday night

The Texas A&M soccer team will host No. 16 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference action at Ellis Field. A&M (5-3-1, 1-0) opened SEC play last week with a 3-0 victory at Kentucky on Friday. The Aggies also lost to No. 6 Pepperdine 1-0 on Sunday at Ellis Field.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

More than Just a Game at Stake in Arkansas vs Texas A&M

It’s beginning to feel a lot like … the early 2000’s?. On Saturday the No. 16 Arkansas football team will look to accomplish something the program hasn’t since 2003: start a season with a 4-0 record. Standing in the way of that coveted fourth victory is No. 7 Texas A&M,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KXAN

POLL: Texas A&M set for ranked showdown with Arkansas

(KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 34-0 win over New Mexico. Next, SEC play begins with a ranked meeting against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Arkansas cruised to a win against Georgia Southern, setting up...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M favored over Arkansas in SEC opener

After opening the season with a trio of nonconference games, No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) will begin the SEC portion of its schedule this coming weekend. The Aggies will take on No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) on Sat., Sep. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central and will air nationally on CBS.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy