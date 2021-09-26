Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10: Five Questions 'Answered'

A key SEC game is on tap for Week 4 of the college football season, as Arkansas and Texas A&M square off in the 78th edition of the Southwest Classic in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday. For the first time since 2016, the Razorbacks and Aggies are both ranked going into this matchup. Intrigue is never in short supply when these two conference rivals meet, but there's added importance this year. Arkansas is going for a sweep of the top programs in Texas after beating the Longhorns in Week 2. Also, the Razorbacks are looking for their first win in this series since the Aggies joined the SEC. Texas A&M entered the year as the biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West, and a win here would solidify that place, especially with a showdown looming on Oct. 9.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO