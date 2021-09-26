CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The 8 Best Strawberry Shortcake Costumes Kids & Adults

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the ‘80s, kids have loved the iconic Strawberry Shortcake character. And with the recent cartoon reboot, current kiddos can fall in love with the sweet doll all over again. As the Strawberry Shortcake costumes for Halloween prove, this dessert-themed doll has lasting appeal for kids of all ages. With...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

15 Super Spooky DIY Halloween Mason Jar Crafts You’ll Enjoy Crafting

Oh my, it is that time of the year again! When did the year go around so fast? It’s as if we took down last year’s Halloween decorations a few weeks ago. Ah, who am I kidding, everybody loves decorating for Halloween and it never seems to be enough so we better start early this year. So, got any plans to decorate your home for the spookiest day of the year? If not, Halloween mason jar crafts are a great way to start.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Dry Dog Food for Puppies, Adults and Seniors

Dry dog food can be hard to choose from with so many options available. The first thing you should ask yourself is if your pet has any allergies, second you should decide on your price point because dog food gets to be pricey and it all adds up at the end of the month. Finally, decide how much protein your dog needs: puppies need the most because they’re growing, adults need a little less and seniors need the smallest amount. What’s in good dry dog food, though? No fillers, for starters. That means no corn, which doesn’t have any nutritional value...
PETS
Travel Channel

11 Best Halloween Costumes for Couples

Coming up with a great couple's costume takes some out-of-the-box thinking. Out of the pizza box that is. This adorable pizza slice and delivery boy costume from Studio DIY is easy on the wallet and the perfect balance of all-out DIY and low-maintenance costuming.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Save 40% on Halloween costumes for pets and kids today

It doesn't get much cuter than dogs in Halloween costumes, right? Don't let anybody tell you these outfits can only be worn one day of the year. The only thing that should slow you down when considering what to dress your favorite child in is cost. Halloween costumes can often be a little on the expensive side, which is why it's a big deal that Target has dropped the price of a ton of costumes by 40% for today only. Oh, and there are some costumes for kids as well, if you're in to that sort of thing.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Doll#Dessert#Romper
romper.com

19 Children’s Books About Cats To Read With Your Kitten-Loving Kid

Whether you have a pet cat at home, or your kiddo met one at a friend’s house and hasn’t stopped asking for one since, some children just become cat lovers at an early age. If you want to surprise your little one with a new children’s book about cats, have no fear: there are plenty out there! They could be just the motivation your child needs to get into story time and start practicing their reading with you at home.
ANIMALS
atlantaparent.com

Best Subscription Boxes for Kids

Subscription boxes are a great way to keep kids entertained and solve the “I’m bored!” complaint. The boxes deliver fun activities right to your door, based on your children’s interests and ages. Best of all, most companies can deliver a box in less than 10 days for a “we can afford it” price.
KIDS
CBS DFW

Super Cute Disney Halloween Costumes For Kids

If your child’s answer to “What do you want to be for Halloween?” is Elsa, Spider-Man or Minnie Mouse, ShopDisney is a good place to start (and end) your search. Disney’s official retail site gets all the details right when it comes to Disney character Halloween costumes. Below, some of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

12 Plus Size Halloween Costumes For You To Flex This Season

There’s a quote that says, “When life gives you curves, flaunt them.” And whether you’re going for super cool, seductive, weird, or spooky, there are plenty of plus-size Halloween costumes to choose from that celebrate the holiday and let you confidently strut your stuff. In case you’re wondering when is...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
nowdecatur.com

These will be the most popular costumes for adults, kids, and pets this year

Trying to plan out your Halloween costume this year? Want to not be like everyone else? Well, these would be the ones to avoid!. The National Retail Federation (NRF) says consumer spending will be up this year for Halloween overall. In fact it will be at an all-time high, $10.14 billion. That’s up from 2020’s $8.05 billion.
RETAIL
romper.com

15 Really Cute Nail Designs For Kids

Some kids love to express themselves and show off their style any chance they can get, whether it’s through their clothes or accessories. Nail art is another great way for them to show some personality, and there are so many cute nail designs for kids that you can re-create or use as inspiration for something a little different. There are plenty of kid-manicure ideas, whether they are able to sit for a detailed design or they only have enough patience for one coat of a solid color before they want to run around again.
KIDS
akc.org

Matching Halloween Costumes for Kids and Dogs: The Ultimate Guide

One of the biggest joys of Halloween for a child is picking out the perfect costume. This year, why not multiply the cuteness by involving your pup? As long as your dog is OK with costumes and crowds, involving your dog in the holiday can be fun. Here is our guide to the best dog and kid matching costumes. From food to comic book characters — your dog and child duo will be the stars of any party this season.
PETS
Lima News

Real Life Mama: Only the best strawberries

This week, I really didn’t feel like writing. Look, I have a lot going on. Not only am I learning some new things at work, but we are fully back into the swing of things with school and all the after-school activities. And honestly, it was hours before I needed to have this column turned in that I was wracking my brain as I was packing Maylie’s lunch because I still didn’t know what in the world I was going to write about.
LIMA, OH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Capoeria Maculele is back with its' annual kids Halloween Costume Party

Spooky season is right around the corner! Trick-or-treating, leaves changing colors, pumpkin carving, scary movies, cooler weather and other fun events are only the beginning for the month of October, especially if you have children. Capoeria Maculele is back this year with its' annual kids halloween costume party Thursday Oct....
DECATUR, GA
104.3 WOW Country

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids

Some of the cuter kids' costumes this Halloween might be Flo the Progressive Lady, a Grandma and her walker, or Forest Gump running. When kids are adults it's fun for everyone, but the most popular costumes will likely be the ole standbys. When they're thinking about what they want to...
BOISE, ID
romper.com

You’ll Win Halloween This Year With These Funny Halloween Costumes For Women

If I have to see one more random object become “seductive” for a women’s Halloween costume, I may lose my mind, y’all. I am looking for funny Halloween costumes for women this year, because we could all use a laugh after the last couple of years, am I right? Plus, I think I’ll have much more fun fully clothed and not freezing my butt off on Halloween for once. Whether you’re looking for something elaborate, or ideas on how you can DIY your own funny women’s Halloween costume yourself at home from things you already have on hand, or things you can thrift, this list has got you covered. Want to pay tribute to your favorite fandom, TV show, movie, or food? You’ll find it on this list. There’s even some SNL, Barbie, and Care Bear nostalgia thrown in for you to dress up as on the big day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

15 Toy Story Costumes Your Kids Can Show Off This Halloween

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Mr. Potato Head, and the entire Toy Story gang have given us all a good deal of memories with our families. While your kids may already play dress-up with their favorite Toy Story costume around the house, Halloween is special. And it’s cool to show off something new in their neighborhood streets.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

These Costumes Inspired By 'The Nanny' Are Perfect For The Whole Family

If you’re a child of the ‘90s who watched TV, chances are you caught at least a few episodes of The Nanny, which aired from 1993 until 1999. The show is having a resurgence, thanks in part to the fact that all six seasons were recently added to HBO Max. And if you’re looking for a fashionable and unique idea for a Halloween party, these The Nanny-inspired costumes that channel Fran Drescher (who played Fran Fine) will be, well, frantastic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

Vine Swing portable tree swing for kids and adults

Vine Swing is a go anywhere portable swing for kids and adults that can easily be hung on a tree to entertain little ones or older members of the family. The Vine Swing has been specifically designed to fit in your backpack and takes just a few minutes to setup. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project already has over 200 backers with still 19 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).
KIDS
romper.com

These 'My Little Pony' Costumes Will Take You Straight To Equestria

When you asked your My Little Pony-loving child what they wanted to be for Halloween, the answer was obviously equestrian in nature. And who could blame them, since My Little Pony costumes are super colorful, cutie mark-covered, glittery goodness all wrapped in tons of tulle, gemstones, and magic dust. (Well, not really, but they should be.)
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy