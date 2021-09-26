CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason Game Day: Preds at Panthers (x2) Preview

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in two years, the Nashville Predators are set to play a preseason game. And then another. The Preds are in South Florida to take on the Panthers today in a pair of contests - set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise - and after 18 months of adapting, those involved will be eager to start the preseason schedule and get a taste of game action just a few days into the start of Training Camp.

