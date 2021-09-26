Dan Mullen Considers Gators CB Kaiir Elam 'Probable' to Play vs. Kentucky

Following the team's 38-14 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen told members of the media that cornerback Kaiir Elam is expected to be "probable," this coming week after the star cornerback missed the team's victory over the Vols on Saturday.

“Yeah so hopefully Kaiir should be back this [week against Kentucky as] well," Mullen said when asked following the team's victory over Tennessee about Elam and QB Anthony Richardson. "He'll be, what do they say, like, probable this week. And talking to him, hoping he's probable for this coming weekend."

Reported just prior to the start of the contest on Saturday, Elam missed the game, dealing with a minor knee issue, according to the Orlando Sentinal. AllGators was also able to confirm Elam's injury and his absence heading into the contest.

The star cornerback was seen on the team's sideline with a small brace on his leg.

In place of Elam, the Gators were forced to play freshman CB Jarson Marshall Jr. along with several other young Florida defensive backs including Avery Helm and Elijah Blades.

So, that was a tricky deal, you know. I mean, you're playing with like, a hole," Mullen said of the team's injuries at cornerback. "I mean you're looking out there, and I mean, you're talking about playing with a secondary, I mean a lot of the guys, a bunch of them weren’t even on the roster last year, out there playing."

Mullen would later mention that cornerback Pat Moorer is also going to miss a couple of more weeks. He would typically be with the team's third unit at the position.

"Hopefully Kaiir gets back healthy this week, add some depth to the secondary for us.”

Florida will head into Lexington next week to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the program's third SEC matchup of the season.

