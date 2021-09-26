Gemma Collins splashes out an eye-watering £700 on gold-covered steak
Gemma Collins has splashed out an eye-watering £700 for one gold-covered steak.The GC dug deep for the lavish 24k Golden Tomahawk cooked by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who is known as Salt Bae.Gemma shared a clip on Instagram of herself heading out for a night at Salt Bae's London restaurant Nusr-et, writing: "When the GC meets …. @nusr_et YEAH BABY bring me that salt action."In a second video, the cook is seen serving up the huge slab of meat wrapped in glittering gold leaf.Gemma, who was joined by her beau Rami Hawash, is heard exclaiming as he dices it up: "Gimme your action Salt Bae baby!
