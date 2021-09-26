CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemma Collins splashes out an eye-watering £700 on gold-covered steak

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowbiz gossip straight to your inbox with the Daily Star's FREE newsletterGemma Collins has splashed out an eye-watering £700 for one gold-covered steak.The GC dug deep for the lavish 24k Golden Tomahawk cooked by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who is known as Salt Bae.Gemma shared a clip on Instagram of herself heading out for a night at Salt Bae's London restaurant Nusr-et, writing: "When the GC meets …. @nusr_et YEAH BABY bring me that salt action."In a second video, the cook is seen serving up the huge slab of meat wrapped in glittering gold leaf.Gemma, who was joined by her beau Rami Hawash, is heard exclaiming as he dices it up: "Gimme your action Salt Bae baby!

Gemma Collins gets served £700 golden steak and fans aren’t sure what to make of it

Gemma Collins has split her fans after getting a taste of a £700 steak.The reality star rocked up to the Nusr-Et at London’s Park Tower Hotel in London over the weekend and left her fans flabbergasted as she indulged in the luxury gold-covered dish.Sharing a video on Instagram of chef Nusret Gökçe – known as Salt Bae – she hailed the cook’s ‘presence’ as she watched him cut the meat.She wrote alongside the clip: ‘This guy… the most amazing energy… he’s presence is electric and fun and defo one to go visit (sic)’In the video itself, she told him to ‘spice it up for the GC’ and seemed impressed as she shouted: ‘Wow!
Gemma Collins is doting step-mum as Rami’s three-year-old son joins them on date night

GEMMA Collins showed she is the perfect step-mum as she pushed her boyfriend Rami’s three-year-old son in his pram as they enjoyed a night out. The loved-up couple headed to Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London to meet the man himself - with Tristan in tow. Looking happy and relaxed, Gemma, 40, wore a pair of black leggings, while her blonde hair was loose around her face.
Gemma Collins shows her maternal side as she pushes Rami Hawash's son's buggy

Gemma Collins looked every inch the doting stepmother as she pushed her beau Rami Hawash's son in his pushchair during an evening out on Friday. After recently confessing that she would be trying for a baby with Rami next year, the former The Only Way Is Essex star displayed her maternal side as she doted on three year old Tristan.The 40 year old certainly looked glamorous while exiting London's Carlton Tower hotel with Tristan and Rami by her side.
Gemma Collins hits out at ‘bland’ Loose Women as she vows to 'never go' on show again

Gemma Collins, 40, has called for a “shake-up” to Loose Women as she swore to never go on the chat show again.The Only Way Is Essex star previously described the panellists as being “rude” as she lashed out at the programme while attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.She last appeared on the ITV series via Zoom last year, where she was cut off by an array of technical difficulties.
Gemma Collins
Gemma Collins reveals plans for her future wedding with no bridesmaids so it’s ‘all about her’

Gemma Collins has revealed details of her upcoming secret wedding to boyfriend Rami Hawash, admitting she doesn’t want bridesmaids as they may pull focus from her. Gemma and Rami rekindled their romance earlier this year after seven years apart.The couple were engaged back in 2013, but split in 2014 and since then, Gemma has had a turbulent on-off relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent.
CELEBRITIES
Gemma Collins 'to talk about fertility treatment in new BBC doc' after miscarriages

Showbiz gossip straight to your inbox with the Daily Star's FREE newsletterGemma Collins is reputedly eyeing up a new documentary with the BBC where she will open up about her fertility treatment.The 40-year-old reality star has been extremely candid about her desire to become a mother for yers and has expressed previously how she’s willing to try anything to have a child.Now it’s been reported that the former TOWIE star is “in talks” with BBC bosses about making a documentary with them on her journey to motherhood.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
