CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The Washington Nationals (64-91) will challenge the Cincinnati Reds (80-75) in the finale of a four-game weekend tournament at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Washington needs a win here to split the four-game set after losing the last two installments of a series facing the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. The Nationals beat the Reds at 3-2 in the series opener on Thursday but lost the next two rounds at 7-8 on Friday and 6-7 on Saturday. Starter Erick Fedde went 4.2 innings of work while giving away five earned runs on seven hits with three bases on balls awarded and struck out one Cincinnati batter in the losing effort. Catcher Keibert Ruiz made two runs on one hit with an RBI while CF Lane Thomas and 1B Josh Bell had a one-run score on a double with one RBI each.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 10/1/2021

Reds at Pirates—MLB pick is Cincinnati Reds on run line -1.5 runs at +105. Getting the start for Cincinnati is Luis Castillo. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his past seven starts. He has pitched well against the Pirates in his career allowing one earned run or fewer in five of six starts dating past three seasons. Will Crowe will counter for the Pirates. Crowe past four starts allowed fourteen earned runs in 16 2/3rd innings. He faced the Reds earlier in the season surrendering seven runs three earned in four innings. Pittsburgh has lost seven of ten as they closed their series with the Cubs. Past ten games Reds batting .305 against righthanders with a bullpen WHIP 1.06. Pirates pen in this period an ERA 5.40 and WHIP 1.66. Play Cincinnati run line -1.5 runs at +105.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels meet for the conclusion of a three-game set at the Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The series is split with the Mariners winning Game one by a single run and the Angels overpowering the Mariners by 13 runs in Game two. The Mariners are in second place at 85-70 with 6 games behind the AL West Division leader Houston Astros while the Los Angeles Angels are in fourth-place at 74-81.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Castellanos
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Josh Rogers
Person
Eugenio Suárez
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St Louis Cardinals will play the last game of their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs in MLB action in Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:20 PM (EDT). After a 12-4 win against the Cubs on Friday, St. Louis moved to 85-69. St Louis gained 14 consecutive matches and is seven matches behind first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, but more significantly, is five matches clear of Philadelphia in the National League wildcard race.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (73-81) will clash with the Milwaukee Brewers (93-62) in Game 3 of a three-game weekend battle at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. New York lost two contests in a row against the Milwaukee Brewers after scoring just two runs but allowed seven in defeat. The Mets will try to rebound and prevent a series sweep in facing the Brew crew in the series finale on Sunday. New York scored just one run in the 4th inning while hitting six shots resulting in their one-run loss last time out. Starter Rich Hill finished 5.0 innings with two runs on two hits and four walks allowed while striking out six Milwaukee hitters in the losing effort. Right Fielder Michael Conforto acquired the only run scored by the Mets after hitting one shot while 2nd Baseman Javier Báez drove an RBI in the loss.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers will play the series finale at the Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 12:10 PM ET. The Royals won over the Cleveland Indians in their previous series by 2-1. Kansas City won the first meeting with the Tigers but fell last night to a score of 1-5. Jon Heasley had no earned on three hits and two walks, lasting in 5.1 innings. The team dropped to 70-84 in the league and is fourth in the AL Central standings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Cincinnati Reds#1b Josh Bell#Era#Rogers#Game 1 2#Nats
CBS Chicago

White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Leads Group Purchase Of Field Of Dreams in Iowa

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former White Sox player and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has purchased the controlling stakes to the Field of Dreams movie site and ballpark in eastern Iowa. Thomas along with real estate developer Rick Heidner, an initial investor of the Go the Distance Baseball, purchased all of the interest owned by Denise M. Stillman from This is Heaven, LLC, according to a press release from Go The Distance, LLC.  Go the Distance Baseball is a real estate development company established a decade ago to preserve the Field of Dreams Movie Site farm as a baseball shrine for future generations. The...
IOWA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) will collide with the Minnesota Twins (69-86) in the finale of a four-game weekend competition at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Toronto will try to continue their success after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory on Saturday. The Blue Jays surrendered the first two installments of a series to the Minnesota Twins after losing the opener at 2-7 on Thursday and 1-3 on Friday. Toronto controlled the scoring of Minnesota to just one run in the first frame and left them scoreless in the remaining eight innings resulting in the eventual five-run win. Pitcher Robbie Ray allowed just one earned run on three hits with four free bases awarded and struck out six hitters of the Twins in picking up their triumph. Designated Hitter Teoscar Hernández scored two runs on a double and drove one RBI while Center Fielder George Springer earned two RBIs in hitting one shot with one run for the Jays.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies are preparing to conclude a three-match series this Sunday at Coors Field. The San Francisco Giants are coming in with a 100-54 record after claiming the game against Colorado in their previous outing at 7-2. The team ranks first in the National League West Division, leading one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Furthermore, the Giants became the first one to reach 100 victories this year.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
tonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Indians 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Indians 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians will play the series finale at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. The White Sox are 4-6 in their last 10 games this...
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Baskonia vs Joventut Badalona 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Divina Seguros Joventut Badalona are hosting TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Palau Municipal d’Esports Arena in Badalona on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this third round battle of the Spanish ACB League. Badalona are coming off their first defeat of the young season and are looking to bounce back. On the other hand, Baskonia are one of the five undefeated teams of the league so far.
SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Trieste 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste are hosting Happy Casa Brindisi at the Allianz Dome in Trieste on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 11:00 ET in this opening round matchup of the Italian Lega A. Both teams participated in the playoffs last year and faced off in the first round, where Brindisi managed to sweep Trieste with 3-0 wins. Trieste have never won against Brindisi and are looking for their first victory today.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers will go against the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). The Texas Rangers had a difficult year, with a 56-98 record and a tie for the poorest record in the AL West. The Texas Rangers had probably the worst offensive season in baseball, finishing last with a .666 OPS. This roster is strong, but they aren’t producing enough runs, averaging 3.82 runs per game in 2021.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy