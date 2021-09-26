Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Washington Nationals (64-91) will challenge the Cincinnati Reds (80-75) in the finale of a four-game weekend tournament at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Washington needs a win here to split the four-game set after losing the last two installments of a series facing the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. The Nationals beat the Reds at 3-2 in the series opener on Thursday but lost the next two rounds at 7-8 on Friday and 6-7 on Saturday. Starter Erick Fedde went 4.2 innings of work while giving away five earned runs on seven hits with three bases on balls awarded and struck out one Cincinnati batter in the losing effort. Catcher Keibert Ruiz made two runs on one hit with an RBI while CF Lane Thomas and 1B Josh Bell had a one-run score on a double with one RBI each.www.tonyspicks.com
