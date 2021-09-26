Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) will collide with the Minnesota Twins (69-86) in the finale of a four-game weekend competition at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Toronto will try to continue their success after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory on Saturday. The Blue Jays surrendered the first two installments of a series to the Minnesota Twins after losing the opener at 2-7 on Thursday and 1-3 on Friday. Toronto controlled the scoring of Minnesota to just one run in the first frame and left them scoreless in the remaining eight innings resulting in the eventual five-run win. Pitcher Robbie Ray allowed just one earned run on three hits with four free bases awarded and struck out six hitters of the Twins in picking up their triumph. Designated Hitter Teoscar Hernández scored two runs on a double and drove one RBI while Center Fielder George Springer earned two RBIs in hitting one shot with one run for the Jays.

