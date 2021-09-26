Brokerage to list Kips Bay show house
For the past 48 years, Kips Bay has been creating spectacular decorator show houses to raise money for charity in New York City. Last year, the Kips Bay organization chose Dallas as the third location for its show houses because of the city’s strong philanthropic and design communities. The first Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas took place in Preston Hollow. This year, 25 renowned designers are infusing imaginative updates into a traditional Georgian home at 5138 Deloache Ave., again in Preston Hollow. Once the event is over, Allie Beth Allman & Associates will bring the listing to market.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0