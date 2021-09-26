What were WWE's plans for Nia Jax?

As you will surely have seen in the last weekly episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE wanted to broadcast a particular segment with the two former tag team champions of the main roster, the heels: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The two, until a few weeks ago, were in fact an almost infallible team, with the mammoth cousin of The Rock and the former MMA Fighter who had held the titles for months, managing to beat any team that stood in front of them, without too much delay.