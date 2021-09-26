CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Wide Recievers

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

We heard all spring and through fall camp about these guys and how dominant they looked and how they were destined for huge years. Just crazy how fast this offense has dropped off. Though 4 games. EJ Williams- 2 catches for 10 yards. Frank Ladson - 4 catches for 19...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Norristown Times Herald

Missouri flashing welcome depth at wide receiver

Entering the season, Missouri appeared to have a bona fide go-to wide receiver in Keke Chism. The graduate student had gradually taken on a bigger role throughout the previous year; 31 of his 35 catches and 394 of his 458 yards had come over the final five games. The 2021...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
bigrapidsnews.com

Evart wide receiver's strong season continue

EVART – Evart was hoping to make it 4-0 on Friday against Manton (see related story) with one of the reasons for the Wildcats success being the play of receiver Marcel White. He’s in his junior season and first year on varsity but it’s been a smooth transition and he’s...
EVART, MI
Panhandle Post

🔊 PODCAST: Chadron State Wide Receiver Chad Mikelson

Get to know CSC senior Chad Mikelson this week after his huge game Saturday night! Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins and Chad discuss the game, hands & gloves, being an Eagle Legacy student-athlete, winning State titles at Sedgwick County and the dedication he needed to patiently wait his turn in becoming a primary go-to target for the CSC offense!
CHADRON, NE
Yardbarker

Raiders Rewind: How Did The Wide Receivers Do?

How much did the wide receiver corps contribute to the Las Vegas Raiders’ upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2?. The Raiders pulled off an impressive upset over the Steelers on Sunday morning. It was a worthy effort from both sides of the ball to make it happen. One of the groups that came through were the wide receivers and here is how they did it.
NFL
SportsGrid

Titans’ Face Injuries At Wide Receiver

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans could be shorthanded at the wide receiver position against the New York Jets on Sunday. A.J. Brown is dealing with a hamstring problem while Julio Jones has a leg injury. News of their injuries is a big reason why sharp...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Auburn's wide receivers back under the microscope

AUBURN, Alabama — Changes could be coming to Auburn's wide-receiver rotation, but not because of any results from the Penn State game. Bryan Harsin has told that group from that start of fall camp that they'll have to earn their snaps. "You're always assessing that," Harsin said Monday of Auburn's...
AUBURN, AL
tigernet.com

Here be da problem.

Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Are the Steelers misusing their wide receivers in 2021?

The Steelers passing attack hasn’t been good so far, but perhaps part of that has to do with Pittsburgh misusing their wide receivers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been able to find any sort of success so far on offense in 2021, and running the ball has been a major issue. Despite drafting Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick this past April, this team can’t get anything going on the ground.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC Interim HC Donte Williams Provides Thursday Update on QB Jaxson Dart

USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media on Thursday morning and provided an update on freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart's game status ahead of Oregon State. Dart, suffered a knee injury during the Washington State contest and has been held from practice this week. Williams told reporters on Tuesday that if the freshman is unable to practice all week, "the decision is made" between starting Slovis or Dart.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added to Reserve-Covid List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, they’ll do so without wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s status for Sunday’s game is up in the air at this point. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, Brown would have to have two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to play on Sunday.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama and Ole Miss fans upset College GameDay isn't heading to Tuscaloosa

It seemed like a rather obvious choice. Surely, College GameDay would be in Alabama for the Ole Miss game. That won’t be the case. The ESPN pregame show announced it is heading to Athens, Georgia, where Arkansas will take on Georgia on Saturday. There are certainly good storylines there. Arkansas is one of the most surprising teams in the nation after wins against Texas A&M and Texas. The Razorbacks and Bulldog are both undefeated. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was formerly Georgia’s offensive line coach. However, that doesn’t seem nearly as newsworthy as what will be going on in Alabama on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

Does anyone have images of old Clemson Football programs?

That link helps thanks, but it appears to be only home game programs. I'm looking for old game programs as well. Ok I'll try that, thanks. If anyone personally has any of the physical programs converted to digital formats for the away games, I'd be interested in seeing them, especially for the 50's-70's.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy