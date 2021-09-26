CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rihanna Is Still Getting Comfortable With Her Billionaire Status

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlG4I_0c8S9mK600
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Rihanna is still getting comfortable with her billionaire status. The “Umbrella” hitmaker gained the hefty title back in August due to the success of her Fenty Beauty empire. During a recent interview with the New York Times, the 33-year-old shared her excitement about the big feat.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she explained. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

According to Forbes, a bulk of the singer’s net worth comes from the brand with 50 percent of her share reportedly accounting for $1.4 billion alone.

Rih now holds the “the wealthiest female musician in the world” title, making her the richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey whose network stands at a whopping $2.6 billion, the outlet notes.

The Grammy-award-winning artist echoed a similar sentiment during her lastest Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, citing that it was “weird” to receive congratulatory “texts from people for money,” Complex reported.

“I never got congratulated for money before. That sh*t is crazy,” she added.

Rihanna has certainly come a long way since blazing into the music industry with the debut of her first No.1 single “SOS” in 2006. Her album, A Girl Like Me, became her first record to crack the Top 10, peaking at No. 5. From amassing more than 100 million in RIAA gold and platinum certifications, to now enticing fans’ pockets with a bevy of her amazing beauty and lingerie products, the Anti artist said that being put on a “pedestal” could be a little “scary” at times.

“I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and keep wanting to put you up there,” she told Extra TV. “I wanna feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not gonna be a fall at all if anything, right?”

“I don’t wanna be on this [pedestal]. I don’t wanna be this icon. I want to remember who I am,” she added.

Congrats to Rihanna!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Rihanna reveals secret to sexy night in with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man. Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’:...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Rihanna Skipped the 2021 Emmys Despite Her Nomination

Rihanna may be more known for her music, but the Savage x Fenty founder got an Emmy nomination this year for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 show. The Amazon Prime special is up for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming. Understandably, as it's a more minor category, Rihanna opted to skip the Los Angeles ceremony. She and A$AP Rocky were last photographed together on the opposite side of the country, hanging out in New York City.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
at40.com

Here's The First Thing Rihanna Did When She Became A Billionaire

Rihanna has always been known for her relatability and down-to-earth vibes, so it comes as no surprise that being deemed a billionaire has been "scary" for her. In a recent interview with The Cut, the self-proclaimed Bad Gal got candid about her new status and revealed the first thing she did when she heard the big news: buy Chinese Food. She told the mag:
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Teases Her Upcoming Album, Says "It's Going to Be Completely Different"

Is there anything Rihanna can't do? In the five years since the debut of her multiplatinum album Anti, she upended the beauty industry with 50 shades of foundation, became the first woman of color to launch a luxury fashion line with LVMH, and changed the lingerie game with Savage X Fenty. Now that she's an established businesswoman and a certified billionaire, she's finally decided to give us some new music to look forward to — be still, our beating hearts.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Rihanna Still Using Her Now "Experimental" Next Album to Mess With Our Heads

There was a time–a better, simpler time–when a Rihanna album came every year like clockwork. Between 2005 and 2012 she released seven studio albums, two remix LPs, and never left the airwaves for long. The three-plus years it took for her to put out ANTI paid off with one of the great pop records of the last decade, but since then the well has run dry as she’s turned her focus to dominating other business ventures the way she once did the Billboard charts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Vulture

Well, at Least Rihanna Is ‘Having Fun’ With Her New Music

You know how it goes at this point: Another red-carpet appearance, another R9 non-update. Rihanna stepped out for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, once again bravely showing her face in public with no new music in hand. The Associated Press, among others, asked the former pop star, current fashion designer, and newly minted billionaire about her long-, long-, long-teased upcoming album. “You’re not gonna expect what you hear,” Rihanna said with a smirk, perhaps knowing that we have come to expect hearing nothing at all. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear,” she continued. “I’m really experimenting. And music is like fashion, you should be able to play.” Of course, Rihanna herself has been playing for years, dropping hints about new album(s) since she last released Anti in January 2016. “I’m having fun,” Rihanna added. At least that makes one of us.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s New Album: Will We Finally Get It In 2021?

One question has been plaguing Rihanna for what feels like forever: where’s the new album? As fans eagerly await her to drop new music, here’s what we know. Rihanna has an extensive body of work – eight studio albums, two remix albums, a handful of EPs, and countless singles – but by the way fans react whenever she does anything, you’d think she’s been holding out. Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty can’t post a picture on Instagram, enjoy herself while watching a DJ’s live stream, or practically do anything without someone popping up and demanding that she releases a new album. It’s almost as bad as fans begging for Adele’s new record.
MUSIC
Elle

Rihanna Reveals the First Thing She Did as a Billionaire and How She Really Feels About the ‘Scary’ Title

Rihanna was anointed a billionaire by Forbes in August, and the singer and entrepreneur candidly reflected about how she feels about the title in multiple interviews this week. Rihanna has been promoting the release of her Savage x Fenty Show Volume 3 on Amazon Prime. That lingerie business and her Fenty Beauty line are huge contributing factors to her $1.7 billion net worth (Fenty Beauty is estimated to be worth about $1.4 billion by Forbes, while Savage x Fenty is estimated to be valued at $270 million).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Riaa
wfav951.com

Rihanna Says To Expect The Unexpected On Her New Album

Rihanna has opened up about her upcoming album. Speaking to ET Canada at her new Savage X Fenty fashion show, she said about the upcoming project, “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Can Rihanna Get Her Foot Off My Neck, Please?

If anyone knows how to make an unforgettable entrance, it's Rihanna. The pop star and business mogul arrived at the premiere of her Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show at The Glasshouse in New York City last night in a sexy all-black look that included a plunging knit top paired with a sheer lace miniskirt and thigh-high garter stockings. Rih accessorized the look with edgy layered necklaces and chunky silver bracelets courtesy of Thelma West and David Webb jewels. The star switched up her beauty look for the night as well, wearing her hair long and sleek with a set of perfectly wispy bangs—her smoky eyes, flushed cheeks, and cocoa-lined lips looking beautiful underneath.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Gold Pumps Hidden Under Her Gown at the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an elegant gold gown, alongside husband Prince William. The dress by Jenny Packham featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous. Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy