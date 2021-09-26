DJ…from a former Clemson QB

Yeah, you know it's got to be real bad when you hear that from someone who actually knows, and knows the system. Agree with Tucker....this offense is shades of the boring Tommy Bowden days. One other thought, QBs in high school do not always translate well at the college level, just as college not always at the NFL level. Maybe we need a little more QB competition Mon- Fri. to see if DJ can elevate and look like a leader, rather than a newbie. He looks like he is not in charge, instead of leading the charge.