Toxic Tweets About Ghosting Just In Time For Spooky Season

 5 days ago
Ghosting might be one of the most socially accepted practices to emerge from our generation that is hella toxic. If you're not interested in someone, just be a normal human and let them know. When TF did we stop caring about other people?! Because this ain't it. The people of Twitter consist of both ghosters and ghostees, while we can't say we condone the practice of ghosting, we have to admit that these toxic tweets are funny AF. We encourage you to enjoy the tweets below. What we don't encourage is actually ghosting. Just be a decent human and don't ghost. It's really not that hard.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

