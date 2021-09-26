CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX / WFXT 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB GILLETTE STADIUM GAME CENTER Presented by. Patriots: Game Release (PDF) - Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Watch Games. Saints: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Roster Flip-Card (PDF) The New England Patriots return to the confines of Gillette Stadium...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Patriots New England#Gillette Stadium#The New Orleans Saints#Nfc
CBS Boston

James White Suffers Hip Injury, Carted To Locker Room In Patriots’ Game Vs. Saints

FOXBORO (CBS) — The first bit of positive news for the Patriots — a first down early in the second quarter — brought with it a significant dose of bad news. Veteran running back James White, who had just picked up six yards to convert a third-and-3 from the New England 27-yard line, stayed down after being tackled out of bounds on the Saints’ sideline. White had grabbed at his left hamstring after being tackled. After spending several moments on the field being tended to by the training staff, White was placed on the cart and brought to the Patriots’ locker room for further evaluation. White’s run marked the first time that the Patriots had picked up a first down in the game. RELATED: Pats Teammates Stung By James White Injury The Patriots announced that it was a hip injury, and quickly ruled out a return.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Julian Edelman to Be Honored by Patriots at Halftime of Week 3 Game vs. Saints

The New England Patriots will honor former wide receiver Julian Edelman in a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium during Week 3's game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman retired in April following 12 seasons with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls with the franchise and was the Super Bowl LIII MVP.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Key Defender Returns Ahead Of Saints Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 1. Starting inebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed all of last week and Sunday’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets with a throat injury, was back at practice as the Patriots began preparations for this Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Positive Update On Key Defender Ahead Of Saints Game

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The Patriots’ latest injury report featured good news on one of New England’s top defensive players. Starting outside linebacker Matt Judon was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Judon has...
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints star offensive lineman Terron Armstead leaves Patriots game with injury

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead left the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with an injury to to his left elbow. After the Saints initially labeled him questionable to return, Armstead was ruled out in the third quarter. Armstead was down on the field...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions. Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions. GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:. Out = Player will not play. Doubtful = Unlikely to play.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Cleared For Week 3 Saints Game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, edge rusher Matt Judon and linebacker Kyle Van Noy all were removed from the team’s injury report Friday, clearing them to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. All three were full participants in Friday’s practice. Harris (finger) is New England’s lead back,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints Game Today: Saints vs. Panthers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 2 NFL game

The following players have been ruled out for today’s game against Carolina:. After a lackluster 2020 season, New Orleans is counting on Marcus Davenport to bounce back and be the kind of player he was drafted to be. The former first-round pick sacked Aaron Rodgers for his first sack of the year and is now only half a sack away from tying his entire 2020 season number.
NFL
NESN

Patriots-Saints Prop Bets: Jonnu Smith Breakout Game Set For Week 3?

The sportsbooks have spoken when it comes to this weekend’s matchup between the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints: don’t expect a ton of scoring. The total at DraftKings Sportsbook currently sits at 43, tied for the second-lowest over/under of the week. That might make pinpointing player props and totals a little more difficult. At the very least, we’re likely going to shade toward the unders — right? Not so fast.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy