Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai (ja-LAN-EE TAH-vay-ya) to the active roster. Tavai, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) of Detroit out of Hawaii in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder played in 31 games with 16 starts over the last two seasons with Detroit and registered 113 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Tavai went to training camp with Detroit this past summer but was released on Aug. 31.

