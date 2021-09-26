CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A history of vaccine mandates

Southwest Times Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proverb “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure” is an important idea in medicine to avoid major health crises. As part of this, vaccinations have been a part of health care for years with successful results. One of the earliest vaccine mandates dates to the American...

www.swtimes.com

Comments / 55

ch
6d ago

A vaccine mandate is illegal and immoral. Biden is joining Hitler as one if histories most evil men with this effort to force an experimental drug into Americans. An experimental drug so untrusted by it's own manufacturers that they will not take it, and required that Biden shield them from liability when others took it. Again, biden is demonstrating that Democrats are evil....and defining a segment of the population that has a slave mentality and will do anything the STATE orders. A mentality that is most accepting of socialism and hateful of American individualism. A mentality that does not deserve American citizenship........So as the unvaccinated are being discriminated against by this evil, their choices are limited. Either quit and let the vaccinated slaves do all the work, stay and sue, or submit to the vaccine mandate and take out your anger on the business and it's employees.  Remember...."All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke

Reply
9
Sam Sung
6d ago

It's not a vaccine. If it were, there would be dead cells of the virus your trying to be protected from. It's a dangerous experiment on the public.

Reply
7
amy boyd
5d ago

Well did you see the View proved that there is false positive test!! So maybe there isn’t as many covid out breaks as they are saying!! I hope the media goes with it

Reply
3
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
timesexaminer.com

How Should Christians Use Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates?

After months of promising that his administration would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden has changed course. Earlier this month, the president issued an executive order requiring millions of federal employees to either get the vaccine, get tested weekly, or face dismissal from their job. Shortly after the executive order, the president handed down another mandate, requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply with the rule can be fined up to $14,000 per violation. The new regulation is supposed to be drafted and implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor.
RELIGION
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

