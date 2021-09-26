Faith column: Am I a target?

Hummingbirds are amazing creatures: colorful and quick, remaining still only for short periods of time. If you stop to watch them, they lure you into following their short quick flights. In our Midwest area, they arrive in April or May and remain through August or September. The last few weeks, there seems to be a flurry of activity for them on our patio. While usually there are only one or two, lately there have been four or five at a time. Sometimes the interaction is between only two of them, but sometimes all seem involved. Speeding from one side of the patio to the other, they often appear to be chasing one another. It is in some of these moments that I recognize myself in a variety of ways.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO