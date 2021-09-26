CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith column: Am I a target?

By Dr. Jerry N. Duncan
Express-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1984, as I commuted back and forth from Tulsa to Ada, I listened to a audio tape series of messages that Dr. Sam Cathey presented to Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa. One of the statements he made is still a vivid memory for me. He said, “I don’t trust a church that doesn’t have problems. If the church is doing anything of significance and value, or about to do anything of significance and value, the Enemy is going to to try to upset or ruin that potential. He won’t waste his time with a mediocre or dead church.”

