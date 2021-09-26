Watch: SWPL1 - Celtic v Hibernian

Celtic face Livingston today in the first away game with supporters present in 564 days. The last outing in which the Celtic fans were able to visit an away game was a 2-2 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Tom Rogic scored a late goal that day to rescue a point to help push Celtic towards 9IAR. However, a lot has changed in the time since then and Celtic are looking to bounce back to the title under Ange Postecoglou. To do that, however, Celtic must win away to the West Lothian side, something that we have not done since they were promoted in 2018.

