Watch: SWPL1 - Celtic v Hibernian

Hungary have been ordered to play two home Fifa competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, over racist behaviour by fans at the World Cup qualifier against England earlier this month.Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during the match on 2 September in Budapest which England won 4-0.In addition to the stadium ban, Fifa’s disciplinary committee imposed a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (just under £160,000).A Fifa statement read: “After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing...
Comments / 0