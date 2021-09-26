Clyde Man Charged with Endangering Welfare of a Child
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Clyde man facing multiple charges stemming from an incident occurring just before 3:30am Sunday. During the investigation Camden Rattray allegedly barricaded himself in a closet and attempted to flee and physically resist officers while holding a 2 month old child. Rattray was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail for processing and arraignment.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
