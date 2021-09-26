CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tormented Souls Review – Replicating the Classics

By Chris Wray
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTormented Souls is very quick to set the stakes. Within ten minutes of the start, the main character has been stripped entirely naked and butchered before you've hit any gameplay. You get a full view of her body in classic horror exploitation as she wakes up in a bathtub, tube down her throat, and a bandage on her head. She gets dressed in a ridiculous outfit (that isn't traditional horror, it's just video games), looks in a mirror, and removes the bandage to find that somebody has taken out her right eye.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextmosh.com

Goat Torment unleash new track, “Disorder and Disruption”

Share the post "Goat Torment unleash new track, “Disorder and Disruption”" Belgian blackened death metal outfit Goat Torment will be releasing their third full-length, ‘Forked Tongues,’ on October 29 via Season of Mist Underground Activists! The band is now sharing the ripping second single from the offering, “Disorder and Disruption.” Listen at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
ROCK MUSIC
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Souls

Putting Rachel and Donna on the backburner for a while was the best decision. Titans Season 3 Episode 9 brought the two characters back into the fold, and it left us with a lot to unpack, so let's dig in. Rachel is a young woman who struggled to harness her...
TV SERIES
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: MENTAL TORMENT — “CONCLUSION”

In late August of this year we published an interview by our Russian colleague Comrade Aleks with members of the Ukrainian doom/death metal band Mental Torment. The focus of the interview was the band’s forthcoming second album, ego:genesis, which will be released on September 29th by Metallurg Music. As described in the interview, the album unfolds as a story, with each song as a chapter. And as the press materials further explain, it represents “the attempt to explore that depth of despair and horror that inexorably approaches us every day closer and closer – no one can escape death. But at the same time, it is also a search for answers that can help to accept the inevitability of the outcome of earthly existence”.
ROCK MUSIC
heypoorplayer.com

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 Review (Switch)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 Review: Two-in-One Fun. The PlayStation 2 era was an incredibly magical time for Nippon Ichi Software, if you ask me. While it was responsible for the birth of NIS’ flagship series—Disgaea—some people forget that Laharl wasn’t the only zany character embarking on a journey at that time. In reality, NIS was pushing out plenty of unique, weird, and wonderful RPGs with seemingly no end in sight. And, while that golden age may be behind us, it’s anything but forgotten—especially thanks to the release of Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (which I will absolutely be short-handing from here on out).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Review
wrtv.com

'Death's Door' review: A Dark Souls-lite adventure brimming with charm

"Death’s Door" stuck its talons in me from the start menu and wouldn’t let go until the final boss - and I loved every second. This top-down adventure possesses a magical gameplay formula that takes "Dark Souls" combat and "Legend of Zelda" exploration and infuses it with a bleak yet gorgeous world filled with endearing characters and story moments, making it one of my favorite gaming experiences of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls review – just grim, no oire

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is finally available on Apple Arcade, and to say that I’ve been keen to play it is an understatement. Of course, there was a time when I thought playing the mobile title was impossible, with Konami choosing to shutter the game after a less than stellar reception during its soft-launch period in Canada.
VIDEO GAMES
Spin

Classic Reviews: Nirvana, Nevermind

This article originally appeared in the December 1991 issue of SPIN. In honor of Nevermind’s 30th anniversary, we’re republishing our original review here. After a most fine lunch on a bright, sunny New York day, Nevermind is blasting through the little box on my desk and the finance department here at the lovely SPIN offices are probably going ballistic. … But so what. Forget the new Guns N’ Roses double overkill. Forget Rush’s Roll the Bones. Nirvana has built this one for speed—that would be speed with a capital S—and it sure is fun to drive. A little bit punk, a little bit metal, a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. What the hell more do you want?
MUSIC
cogconnected.com

Arboria Review – Dark Souls With Bong Hits

I’m a big fan of Soulslike games, and I’ve played the vast majority of them. But let’s be honest. A lot of the time they miss the mark for one reason or another, and end up feeling like copycat games that try to catch the specific bottled lighting that From Software seems to own the patent on. They misunderstand the Soulslike difficulty curve, or they replace Dark Souls’ subtle storytelling with lazy, opaque nonsense. Arboria, on the other hand, just steals some of the better Dark Souls’ mechanics, dresses them up in weirdness, and laughs at the improbable outcome.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
screenanarchy.com

Review: FOUNDATION Reinterprets a Sci-Fi Classic for the Modern Day

This is not your grandfather's science-fiction series. The ten-episode inaugural season is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 24 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through November 19. In August 1941, Isaac Asimov, then 21 and already a published...
TV & VIDEOS
gamepressure.com

Astria Ascending Review: A Classic JRPG for a New Generation

Astria Ascending, from developer Artisan Studios, is a modern classic, wonderfully modernizing the classic JRPG format with dynamic character progression and engaging turn-based combat. The review is based on the PC version. It's also relevant to PS5, XSX version(s). Artisan Studios’ incredible JRPG, Astria Ascending, embodies what a modern JRPG...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Kena Bridge of Spirits PS5 Review: It feels like a classic, but isn't perfect

It's like playing a Pixar movie - but is this actually a good thing?. Looking at Kena: Bridge of Spirits from afar, you'd likely be surprised to hear that it's Ember Lab's first game as a developer. Graphically, there's nothing better out there at the moment and the narrative it tells throughout is wonderfully orchestrated. From our first look at Kena and the Rot, we knew we'd be smitten by whatever Ember Lab's title had in store for us.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Tormented Souls Press Pack is Exactly What You’d Hope

Tormented Souls is a deliberate throw-back to the days of classic fixed-camera survival horror, so it’s no surprise that the game is riddled with puzzles. What might surprise you to learn is that this extended to the Tormented Souls press pack, which we had the good fortune of receiving. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Diablo II: Resurrected on Xbox Series X review — A classic reborn

This is a spoiler-free review of Diablo II: Resurrected. As you may have assumed after reading the title, Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered version of Diablo II and its expansion, Lord of Destruction, which released in 2000 and 2001, respectively. It features all of the content that launched twenty years ago, but adds modern refinements like upgraded visuals, a redesigned user interface, and an expanded stash. This new version was developed by Blizzard Entertainment and Activision's Vicarious Visions studio. On the whole, it's an impressive project, but it may be a little dated — particularly when it comes to inventory management — to be thoroughly enjoyable for all gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Shin Megami Tensei V English Cast is Revealed in Latest Trailer

The latest Shin Megami Tensei V trailer reveals the voice cast of the game's English version. The trailer showcases samples from the voice actors that will be taking the roles of the characters in the game when the player plays the English version of the game. You can watch the trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Prime Gaming Adds STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, Alien: Isolation and More

Amazon announced October 2021's free games coming to Prime Gaming subscribers, and there are quite a few big ones such as STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, and Alien: Isolation. Here's the full list:. STAR WARS: Squadrons. Alien: Isolation. Ghostrunner. Song of Horror Complete Edition. Red Wings: Aces of the Sky. Wallace...
MLB
wccftech.com

Starfield Features Over 150,000 Lines of Dialogue, Todd Howard Confirms

Starfield is going to be a massive game, possibly even bigger than Fallout 4 and Skyrim. Speaking during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Livestream, Bethesda's Todd Howard confirmed that the upcoming role-playing game will feature over 150,000 lines of dialogue, which is well beyond the 111,000 lines of Fallout 4 and the 60,000 of Skyrim. Todd Howard also confirmed that the game will have a complete Japanese location.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Twisted Metal Revival Is in the Works by Destruction All-Stars Developer – Report

The rumored Twisted Metal series revival, is in development by Lucid Games, according to a new report that has been shared online. This new report from VGC revealed that the studio behind the PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction All-Stars is currently working on the next entry in the classic Sony series. This new game is apparently being built around a free-to-play model, and it will release in 2023 to coincide with the launch of the TV show.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Dying Light 2 to Feature Rosario Dawson; New Open World Footage Revealed

Renowned actress Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, The Defenders, Sin City, Zombieland - Double Tap, The Mandalorian) has been confirmed to feature in Dying Light 2, the upcoming open world action RPG by Techland. Dawson, who already starred in other games like Syndicate, Lego Dimensions, Ratchet & Clank and Dishonored, will play...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy