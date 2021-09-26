Week in Iowa: Recap of news from across the state
Public health says Pedati stepping down: Without explanation, the state Department of Public Health abruptly announced the resignation of Dr. Caitlin Pedati as Iowa’s medical director and epidemiologist. Pedati, one of the central figures in the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to leave the agency in late October, according to an Iowa Department of Public Health news release, which included comments from Gov. Kim Reynolds and interim state public health director Kelly Garcia, but not Pedati.www.thegazette.com
