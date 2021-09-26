DDA wants input on drinking culture study

TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of interviews and thousands of survey responses went into the Healthier Drinking Culture draft plan, and now the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and other collaborators want feedback on its recommendations. People can give their input at two open houses set for Monday, according to a release. Jean Derenzy is CEO of the DDA, which is working with the city government, Traverse City Police Department and Parallel Solutions on the study examining the pros and cons of the city’s drinking culture, and ways to improve it. She said study partners want to hear what people think of the draft plan’s recommendations for immediate, short- and long-term solutions. Carrying out those solutions will take cooperation from both the public and private sector, Derenzy said — it’s private businesses serving drinks or running tours focused on the region’s wineries and breweries, she agreed. “That’s kind of more what we’re trying to get, is what you think of some of the steps in the process, from ordinance changes to a hospitality council, to other things like lighting in the alleyways, supporting a community policing officer, those types of activities that we’re looking for and inputs on what the report has to offer,” she said. City commissioners will hear about the draft plan at a study session, also set for Monday, the agenda shows. Those who can’t make the open houses can comment online at.