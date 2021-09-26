CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

Pop the champagne and start liberally applying wax to your favorite vintage car: Cobra Kai is back. Almost two years after the surprising conclusion of Season 3, the popular Karate Kid sequel series will return to Netflix with a new run of episodes. This time eternal enemies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have become reluctant partners in their mission to destroy the Cobra Kai once and for all. As teased earlier this year, this season will introduce Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, to the cast of the show.

