Pumpkin Festival fun set for Friday, Saturday

Families are invited to come out and join us for the next Family Fun session at your South Branch, now on a new day and hosted on the 1st Saturdays of each month at 2:30PM. Like always, each month will feature a different theme and this month it’s all about pumpkins. Of course we’ll share silly stories, games, and songs, but you will also be able to decorate your own pumpkins. We’ll have a limited supply to choose from, and the materials needed to decorate with (without carving). You may also feel free to bring your own pumpkins to work on individually, or as a group. Then you can enter your pumpkins into our Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest, which will be on display until October 29 for people to vote on their favorites. Winners will be announced October 30 and you can pick up your pumpkin entries from October 31 through November 6.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO