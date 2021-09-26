CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Festival fun set for Friday, Saturday

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING HOPE — Thousands of attendees are expected to celebrate the harvest season at the 49th annual Spring Hope National Pumpkin Festival this weekend. The two-day festival is set for Friday and Saturday. Organizers have been busy making the final arrangements and getting ready for the town’s moment in the spotlight.

Festival pumpkin smashes state record

WISCONSIN -- People came out to Altoona on Saturday to get in the fall spirit and check out some massive squash. Pumpkin growers from around the state gathered for the third annual River Prairie Pumpkin Festival to show off their giant gourds. After taking in the pumpkins, people enjoyed other...
Pumpkin Festival at Mitchell Farms in Altoona underway for fall family fun

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Now that fall is here, Mitchell Farms kicks off their Pumpkin Festival today, and the event will continue every weekend from now until the end of October. Mitchell Farms is family-owned and operated, and they’re ready to welcome fall-goers with their pumpkin patch, corn maze,...
Pumpkin Patch Festival Opens This Weekend

The 32nd annual Pumpkin Patch Festival at the Nelson Farm, south of Litchfield, opens this weekend. It will continue weekends, and during the MEA break – through Halloween. Don Nelson says they had an excellent pumpkin crop this year as pumpkins send down a 6-foot tap root and weren’t affected by the drought. He says the corn maze this year has a numbers theme, so when you’re in there, you have to guess which number you’re in to help find your way out. He says they added another zip line this year, and they have a new archaeological dig event.
Harvest Festival returning with feast of fun

A feast of fall activities will descend on Sweet Home Saturday, Oct. 2, for the 15th Annual Harvest Festival at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. The family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include free children's games, face-painting, wagon rides and pumpkin painting. More than 80 vendors will be offering crafts and food items for sale, and a pie bake-off and chili cookoff are among the event's highlights. Musical entertainment will be provided by Jobe Woosley and Dustin Foxx.
Huge pumpkins highlight Altoona festival

ALTOONA — Large pumpkins, some weighing more than 1,000 pounds, were the stars of the show Saturday at the 2021 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival at River Prairie Park in Altoona. The festival celebrates giant pumpkins and their growers. This year, the weigh-off prize purse was set at more than...
‘It’s A Good Party!’: Fell’s Point Festival Set To Begin Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 55th Fells Point Fun Festival is returning this weekend after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 and the festival is back and better than ever. “People from all over the city and state, people fly in. Everyone comes together and kind of celebrates the quirky eclectic community. We haven’t had that kind of gathering since March of 2019,” said Darin Mislan, Atlas Restaurant Group.
Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival

Great Pumpkin Walls and Skeleton Scenes Will Delight at The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival. Get ready for a weekend full of pumpkins --- and skeletons --- as The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival returns! I am totally a pumpkin fan, so I am thrilled that this purely pumpkiny event is back on!
This weekend: Fall fun, festivals, & more

If you’re looking for some fall fun or family activities this weekend, here are some area events to consider. The 44th Pumpkin Festival & Haunted Wagon Rides at Young’s Dairy. Haunted wagon rides open Friday at Young’s Dairy for October, along with the 44th Pumpkin Festival taking place Saturday and...
Fall Family Fun Festival

The Fall Family Fun Festival will have hayrides, scarecrow contest voting, stories, tours, face painting, food, and treats. We will be located at the Historical Park Pavilion from 5 pm - 8 pm on October 15th. Costumes are encouraged!. Fall Family Fun Festival 2021 Flyer (PDF)
Beardstown Fall Fun Festival returns

BEARDSTOWN. Il. (KHQA) — Central Illinois residents filed in to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beardstown Fall Fun Festival. After not having the festival last year due to the pandemic, the committee had some extra time to make this year as fun as possible. "It draws a lot of...
Family Fun: Pumpkins

Families are invited to come out and join us for the next Family Fun session at your South Branch, now on a new day and hosted on the 1st Saturdays of each month at 2:30PM. Like always, each month will feature a different theme and this month it’s all about pumpkins. Of course we’ll share silly stories, games, and songs, but you will also be able to decorate your own pumpkins. We’ll have a limited supply to choose from, and the materials needed to decorate with (without carving). You may also feel free to bring your own pumpkins to work on individually, or as a group. Then you can enter your pumpkins into our Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest, which will be on display until October 29 for people to vote on their favorites. Winners will be announced October 30 and you can pick up your pumpkin entries from October 31 through November 6.
Carroll County Pumpkin Festival is here!

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — How much fun with pumpkins can you have? Find out this Saturday at the Carroll County Pumpkin Festival!. Not only will you get to launch your favorite orange ghord into the sky, you can also enter a friendly pumpkin pie eating contest to test your skills at devouring the tasty treat.
Pumpkin fun in Manteca this weekend

The 36th annual Sunrise Kiwanis Manteca Pumpkin Fair rolling into downtown Saturday and Sunday is more than just a street fair. The event — launched nearly a half century ago by area growers to bring attention to the local crop that accounts for more than 80 percent of all commercially grown pumpkins in California — has raised more than $1 million to assist Manteca area non-profits since the Sunrise Kiwanis took over.
Pumpkin spice and everything nice: Pumpkin Festival

ODON — All things pumpkin will take over Main Street in Odon Saturday for the return of the annual Pumpkin Festival sponsored by the Odon Business Alliance. “We are back on track and wanting to have a big crowd,” said Gina Wagler, a member of the business alliance. “We have lots of activities planned for the kids and lots of vendors.”
Booming Success For Giant Pumpkin Festival

The Giant Pumpkin Festival was held on the first weekend of October and the event was a roaring success. Despite the warm temperatures, the turnout was fantastic. Lots of families attended the event, with lots of things to do, eat, and watch. Booming Comeback. The Giant Pumpkin Festival wasn’t held...
