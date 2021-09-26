CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New champ Usyk heads for simple life, Joshua eyes rematch

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk is heading home for a hero’s reception in Ukraine after becoming world heavyweight champion after just three fights in the division by beating Anthony Joshua. The supremely gifted Usyk wants a simple life for a while doing things like taking his kids to school and planting trees. He knows he’ll soon have to return to Britain for a rematch against Joshua. The Londoner is licking his wounds after being outboxed and has already watched the fight back as part of his learning process.

localnews8.com

