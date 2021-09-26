Packers at 49ers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 3

I'm so glad it ended this way. Not just that the Packers won, but that, in the end, it was decided by the players. For fifty-seven minutes, this game belonged to the officials. More of a fist fight than a football game, the men in the striped shirts were forced to try to separate the brutality from the skill. In so doing, they steered the course of the momentum back and forth with calls that both kept critical drives alive and ended them. Some of the calls were blatantly bad. Other were completely missed. But in a blood bath like this, the officials seemed destined to decide the outcome.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO