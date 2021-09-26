CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers at 49ers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 3

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers took a big step backwards last year, but it wasn't just a Super Bowl hangover, they just had a ton of starters get hurt. The Packers played them in San Francisco last year and had no problems coasting to a 34-3 lead in the 4th quarter before giving up a couple late touchdowns and winning 34-17. Aaron Jones and the running game didn't come up with a lot of production, but Aaron Rodgers threw for over 300 yards (with more than half of them going to Davante Adams) and 4 touchdowns to notch a 147.2 rating.

