BREMERTON, Wash. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada men’s golf team rallied from 17 shots down and played a final round of twelve-under to tie Washington and win the Husky Invitational by tiebreaker. The Pack was sitting in 6th place after the second round, a long 36-hole day one of the tournament, leading to a gritty finish to the final day of play. Nevada used a 12-under third round to rally past four teams and pull into a tie with first-place Washington (-18). The tiebreaker favored the Wolf Pack and Nevada celebrates its first tournament win of the season and first win since taking the Olympic Club Intercollegiate on Mar. 11-12, 2019.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO