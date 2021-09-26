Canned food drive to benefit Community Assistance Center

Hays High DECA is excited to return to a traditional food drive that benefits the Community Assistance Center. As a result of COVID protocols and wanting to keep the community as safe as possible, this year's event has been delayed. This year's 2021 food drive will have a few adjustments to the typical Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat event. This year's food drive, Pack the Pantry 2021, will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, with the collections beginning at 10 am.