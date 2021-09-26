Places from the Past: Traverse City village was once an asylum
TRAVERSE CITY — Some developments prefer to hide their roots, but The Village at Grand Traverse Commons has been embracing its history for 20 years. The creators of this mixed-use neighborhood were aiming for “the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker,” when they presented the redevelopment concept to the community — a project that would breathe life into the decaying structures of the former Traverse City State Hospital.www.hollandsentinel.com
