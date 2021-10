LA CROSSE — The Kansas Barbed Wire Collectors Association will be hosting the annual Barbed Wire Festival on Friday and Saturday, October 1-2 in La Crosse. This year's festival is being held in the fall to coincide with the Barbed Wire Symposium. "Due to the uncertainty of Covid last spring, we decided to postpone the festival to the fall," said Bradley Penka, festival coordinator. "After being unable to host the festival in 2019, we decided we needed to go ahead with the festival this fall with a few changes. We also want to let everyone know that we are taking steps to keep everyone safe during this unprecedented time." This is also the 50th anniversary of the Kansas Barbed Wire Museum and for those interested in visiting, the museum complex will be open Thursday-Saturday 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.

LA CROSSE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO