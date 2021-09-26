CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why We Think Max Payne 4 Will Never Happen

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2001 Rockstar and Take-two introduced the world to Max Payne, a third-person shooter that follows the titular undercover cop framed for murder. Max Payne was hot commodity for Take-Two interactive and Rockstar outside of Grand Theft Auto, with the popular franchise, even spawning a Max Payne movie back in 2008. Let’s just call it a typical video game movie and move on. Following the release of Max Payne 2 in 2003, the game suffered significant delays that resulted in Max Payne 3 nearly a decade later. While there were numerous concerns surrounding the third installment, Max Payne 3 was worth the wait as the game is simply a blast to playthrough. A compelling story with several shocking twists and turns. The gameplay mechanics are nearly flawless and the graphics are simply breathtaking. The video game was released to high praise from fans and critics; however, the Rockstar game failed to live up to expectations when it comes to sales. Max Payne 3 reportedly sold 440,ooo copies in the first month. Compared to LA Noire, another Rockstar gem, which sold 900,000 units in the first month. Since the game’s release, there’s been no update on the possibility of a Max Payne 4, and nearly a decade later, the likelihood of a fourth installment is incredibly slim. Here are several possible reasons why a Max Payne 4 may never happen.

