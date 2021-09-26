O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions looking for first win

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better. They had a ton going against them between their many injuries, their season-opening loss and taking on a tough opponent on a short week, and adding to that, they dug an early hole and played from behind almost all night. But they dug deep, really deep, as they overcame a double-digit deficit and proved to themselves and everyone else that, yes, they're good enough, dynamic enough, to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Jackson outdueled his nemesis with a performance that won't soon be forgotten because of the sheer will he displayed as he relentlessly made play after play to carry the Ravens along, keep them close and put them ahead late. "I always have faith in him to make a play," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. It's a huge win from a practical standpoint because it kept the Ravens from falling to 0-2 for the first time in six years, but more importantly, they played at a level that not many teams can match – a level that can carry them a long way.

