NFL

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions looking for first win

By Mike OHara
detroitlions.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is way too early to put the "must win" tag on a game for the Detroit Lions, but it's not too soon to think about what it would mean to get their first win under head coach Dan Campbell and his staff. Today's game against the Baltimore Ravens at...

www.detroitlions.com

Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
detroitlions.com

O'HARA: Goff looking forward to MNF at Lambeau Field

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field, and he should -- if for no other reason than everybody else does. Lambeau Field is one of America's iconic sports venues. It is among a handful of others...
NFL
Lockport Union-Sun

Lockport Lions roar past North Tonawanda for first win of the season

Lockport High School saw its first two football games slip away in the second half. On Saturday, it made sure the game was not in question at halftime. Jaheim Clayton returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and the Lions were off to the races in a 52-6 Class A North win over North Tonawanda, as they built a 39-0 halftime advantage at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
LOCKPORT, NY
FanSided

Green Bay Packers v. Lions: Final Thoughts Heading into Week 2

It’s time for one last in-depth preview of the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming Monday Night matchup with the Detroit Lions. I’ve taken a look at the big questions facing the Packers, X-Factors, and I’ve written several articles that look at specific elements of this game, but now it is time for my Final Thoughts.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better. They had a ton going against them between their many injuries, their season-opening loss and taking on a tough opponent on a short week, and adding to that, they dug an early hole and played from behind almost all night. But they dug deep, really deep, as they overcame a double-digit deficit and proved to themselves and everyone else that, yes, they're good enough, dynamic enough, to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Jackson outdueled his nemesis with a performance that won't soon be forgotten because of the sheer will he displayed as he relentlessly made play after play to carry the Ravens along, keep them close and put them ahead late. "I always have faith in him to make a play," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. It's a huge win from a practical standpoint because it kept the Ravens from falling to 0-2 for the first time in six years, but more importantly, they played at a level that not many teams can match – a level that can carry them a long way.
NFL
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Lions Hold Off Bison for First Win 27-18

The Teague Lion took control of the game in the second quarter and had to hang on for their first points, first win, and first home win of the young season over the Buffalo Bison. Teague had been outscored 111-0 in the first three games, but their defense had played...
BUFFALO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

First look: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions odds and lines

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and Detroit Lions (0-2) meet Sunday in Week 3 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Ford Field. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Lions odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Ravens defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week...
NFL
Kansas City Star

SportsBeat KC: Final thoughts on Chiefs’ Ravens loss and looking ahead to Chargers game

The sky has stopped falling in Kansas City after the Chiefs’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But the conversation about the direction of this season continues. In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, QB Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and defensive lineman Jarran Reed look in the rear-view mirror and discuss what happened in that gut-wrenching defeat. They also look ahead to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
detroitlions.com

RECAP: Lions vs. Ravens

Justin Tucker did it to the Detroit Lions again. The Baltimore Ravens kicker hit a 61-yarder as time expired back in 2013 to beat the Lions on Monday Night Football at Ford Field, 18-16. Tucker did it again Sunday, but this time from 66 yards, hitting the crossbar and bouncing...
NFL
detroitlions.com

NOTEBOOK: Pool report explains delay of game mechanics

Detroit Lions coaches and players were aware after the game of what appeared to be a missed delay of game penalty with the play clock expiring on the play right before Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal attempt. Tucker's kick hit the crossbar and bounced through as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 comeback win over the Lions Sunday at Ford Field.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

An NFL Record Field Goal Didn’t Faze Justin Tucker. But A Nickelodeon Award Did.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal didn’t faze Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. But opening a package from Nickelodeon with “Slime Time” written on it? That’s a whole different story. Tucker, whose game-worn uniform from Sunday’s historic kick is already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was presented with the Nickelodeon NFL Slime Time NVP award Wednesday. And based on his reluctance to open the unexpected delivery, No. 9 was sure nothing good could come from unwrapping the gift. “It says ‘Slime Time’ on it,” a wary Tucker tells teammates coaxing him to open the box...
NFL
detroitlions.com

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Ravens

The Detroit Lions are looking to put their first notch in the win column this afternoon as they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field for this Week 3 inter-conference matchup. Here are five things to keep an eye on in today's contest:. 1. LAMAR JACKSON SHOW. The 2019 NFL...
NFL
detroitlions.com

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

There are four units in football -- offense, defense, special teams and the officials -- and only one of them can rule absolutely. The officials can rule absolutely in some instances, with no review or challenge of their decisions. Their word is final, even when evidence shows that they're wrong.
NFL

