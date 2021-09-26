Ansell: Time to focus more on God and less on ourselves

I believe that to date no one has given this issue the importance it deserves, considering its negative impact on the daily lives of companies. We call God Complex a set of ideas directed towards oneself, which are then translated into specific behaviors. Those who suffer from it will feel superior to others in every way. Thus, you will believe that you are always right and at the same time you will underestimate any other. In this way, it will be impossible to exchange ideas with him since his level of closedness and stubbornness are at the maximum. The person has an enlarged self, impervious to criticism of his own and of others.

