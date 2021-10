High pressure over the Susquehanna Valley will bring us another clear and cool night with lows near 50. As the high moves south our winds will turn to the west, warming it up to near 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks like a spectacular day with just some high clouds, but the clouds will increase on Sunday and there could be some late day or evening showers. The showers will stick around on Monday and it looks unsettled through the week with lots of clouds and at least the threat of showers each day. Check back with us as we get a better handle on the changing pattern and can offer more details on the rain chances. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side of average for the First week of October.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO