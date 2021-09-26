CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Maturity has beginning, middle and end

St. Louis American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who has come to Christ as a, hopefully, mature adult, I’m challenged as ministers Bible study leaders and others of faith talk about becoming a mature Christian. The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation process as it relates to faith and knowledge.

Wm S
6d ago

There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

