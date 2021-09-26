CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Basketball Recruiting: Analyzing top 4 teams for top-10 Nick Smith

By Tristan Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsensus five-star guard prospect Nick Smith is down to just four NCAA Basketball team options. Which one will he choose in just a few days?. Several months ago, Nick Smith was a consensus top-30 overall prospect in the 2022 NCAA Basketball recruiting class. The 6’4 combo guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, had already risen up the ladder compared to being barely on the radar before but recently has seen his status exploded towards being a clear-cut five-star recruit.

Arkansas lands 4th ESPN 100 recruit in No. 6-ranked Nick Smith

Nick Smith, the highest-ranked available player in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday night. Smith is the highest-ranked recruit to pick Arkansas since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007. Head coach Eric Musselman now has four ESPN 100 prospects in the fold, giving the Razorbacks a potential top-five recruiting class.
Top target committed: North Little Rock guard Nick Smith picks Hogs

Eric Musselman has, once again, showed the fence around Arkansas high school basketball talent is getting taller. Now he’s landed the highest-rated prospect in 29 years from the state. Coveted Top 10 recruit Nick Smith from North Little Rock made his announcement Wednesday night and chose to stay in Arkansas.
