The Cost of Climate Change: Who is Really Protected by Urban Mitigation Efforts?

There is no doubt that the effects of climate change are escalating at an alarming rate. From forest fires to tropical storms, recent weather events are some of the most intense we’ve ever seen—and this is only the beginning. The 2021 IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, gravely illustrates the severe effects of global warming and what will happen if we don’t work to solve it. The report, which is the most up-to-date physical understanding of climate change, outlines many concerning statistics. The last decade was warmer than any period for about 125,000 years, with no sign of it slowing down. In addition, the ocean is warming at a faster rate than at any time since the end of the last Ice Age and concentrations of carbon dioxide are at a level that has been unmatched for at least 2 million years. The report also estimates that the world may warm 4.4 degrees Celsius by 2100, which will lead to catastrophic events.

