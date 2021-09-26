CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cost of Climate Change: Who is Really Protected by Urban Mitigation Efforts?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impact that the climate crisis has had on the globe over the last decade is a critical influence on how architects and urban planners design future cities. It’s clear that both at an individual and corporate level, it’s important to take action and protect the earth before the negative impacts change our familiar environments forever- and time is running out fast. When it comes to creating ways to save our cities from “the next big one”, whether it be a hurricane, flood, snowstorm, or fire, the way that we design the preventative infrastructure neglects a significant number of people. Climate change doesn’t just impact the wealthiest places in the world, it actually has greater effects on the most impoverished.

IN THIS ARTICLE
