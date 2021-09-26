Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department : Once again, we remind all – please REMOVE your key fobs from vehicles !!
according to the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department Friday night two vehicles were stolen within the Borough of Ho-Ho-Kus. One from W. Saddle River Road and the other from Edgewood Drive , Key fobs were left in the vehicles. If any residents have cameras in the area, please check for any suspicious activity last night and contact headquarters. Once again, we remind all – please REMOVE your key fobs from vehicles !!
