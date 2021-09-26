CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Thousands flee raging California Fawn fire as woman arrested with lighter in her pocket

By Ellen Francis
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people have fled their homes to escape a wildfire engulfing a forest in California’s north, which authorities believe was sparked deliberately. Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on charges of igniting the Fawn fire. Workers at a quarry in Shasta County said they saw the woman trespassing last Wednesday before the fire erupted in a remote canyon, according to Cal Fire, the state’s forestry and fire protection department.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Woman Accused of Starting Fawn Fire Was Attempting To Boil Bear Urine to Drink

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — According to court documents, the Bay Area woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire in Shasta County last week was attempting to boil bear urine so she could drink it when she allegedly set off the destructive blaze. In a bizarre turn of events, charging documents said 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva accidentally started the fire as she attempted to boil water from a puddle to drink. Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva booking photo (Shasta County Sheriff’s Office) Souverneva had been hiking to Canada on September 22 and was seen in the Mountain Gate community in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Shasta County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

3 people found dead inside rural Northern California home

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say deputies responding to reports of shots fired found a woman and two men dead inside a rural home. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies who went to the home in Pine Grove on Wednesday were met by a 45-year-old woman who told them she saw her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Details emerge on Palo Alto woman suspected of starting Fawn Fire

A 30-year-old woman from Palo Alto who graduated from Caltech with degrees in chemistry and biology was arrested Thursday on suspicion of starting the Fawn Fire that's burning north of Redding and has forced more than 2,500 people to evacuate their homes. Alexandra Souverneva was booked at the Shasta County...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Independent

Former California detective found dead in her own freezer

The body of a retired Los Angeles detective was discovered inside the freezer at her home in California.Police made the grim discovery after being asked to carry out a welfare check on Miriam Travis, 87, after an out-of-state family member became concerned she had not heard from her in two months.Authorities in Riverside, California, say they were met at the house by her daughter who lives at the property and they “started noticing inconsistent statements with her story as to mom’s whereabouts,” Officer Javier Cabrera told NBC News.“There were just a lot of flags,” added Officer Cabrera.“Officers were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Cal Fire#California Fawn#Smoke#Saturda
SFGate

Officials narrow cause of death for California family found on hike near Yosemite

Officials now have ruled out multiple, oft-speculated causes for what killed a Northern California family and their dog on a hike back in August. While the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has yet to confirm their cause of death, a statement from the agency specified more causes of death that were substantially ruled out "based on evidence recovered or through investigation."
CALIFORNIA STATE
arcamax.com

Palo Alto woman charged with arson in Fawn fire in Northern California's Shasta County

LOS ANGELES — A Palo Alto woman has been charged with arson for allegedly sparking the Fawn fire burning in Shasta County, officials announced Friday. Alexandra Souverneva, 30, was arrested Wednesday after the fire ignited in the Mountain Gate area near Redding. The fire grew quickly, fueled by dry timber and heavy winds, and by Friday it had seared through more than 5,850 acres and was only 10% contained.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Fire spreading in Northern California sends residents fleeing

The huge Fawn Fire north of Redding, California continued to spread on Saturday. It has scorched more than 7,000 acres, according to Cal Fire, and forced hundreds of evacuations. A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained. Fire...
REDDING, CA
SFGate

'Extreme' Fawn Fire triggers evacuations in Northern California

Updates: See Cal Fire's Shasta-Trinity Unit Twitter feed. Evacuations: Visit the Shasta County Sheriff's Twitter feed. Map: See a map of evacuations at ZoneHaven. UPDATE Thursday, 7:18 p.m. The Fawn Fire near Redding has grown to 5,500 acres Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire's latest update. The blaze that erupted...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Shaman accused of starting wildfire after lighting fire to boil bear urine to drink

A woman who describes herself as a ‘shaman’ has pleaded not guilty to starting a quick-spreading California wildfire that resulted in the destruction of more than 40 homes.Alexandra Souverneva, 30, is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, according to Cal Fire, after reportedly lighting a fire to boil bear urine to drink.Ms Souverneva is a former forestry student who describes her current job as a shaman in her Linkedin profile. According to the Daily Mail, she said during questioning that she had found a puddle containing bear urine and attempted to light a fire...
ANIMALS
krcrtv.com

New evacuation orders issued for Fawn Fire in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has issued a new evacuation order for all roads east of I-5 between Old Oregon Trail and Shasta Lake. An evacuation shelter has been established at First Church of the Nazarene on Bechelli Lane in Redding. This is the area known as...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested in connection with Fawn Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman has been arrested in connection with the Fawn Fire that broke out in Shasta County on Wednesday, according to CAL FIRE. While fighting the fire, fire crews found a woman on the fire line who was dehydrated and in need of medical attention. Firefighters gave her medical attention when they found the woman. The woman was then brought to the incident command post where she was treated in an ambulance.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy