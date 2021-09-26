Corunna homecoming set for Oct. 1
CORUNNA — Corunna High School students will celebrate “Dancing Through the Decades” homecoming events leading up to the homecoming football game Oct. 1. Spirit Week includes dress-up days: Monday - Young or Old, It’s Great to be Gold - Dress like a grandparent or toddler; Tye-Dye Tuesday - Bring out the colors and swirls; Wacky Wednesday - Wear your wacky and tacky attire; Throwback Thursday - Dress from your favorite decade; and Friday - Traditional Black and Gold.www.argus-press.com
