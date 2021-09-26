To Larry from his favorite (only) sister
His favorite sister is writing about him again, as she does most every September. She's his favorite because she's his only sister. A while back I bought him a birthday card, and when I got it home and looked more closely at it, saw that the card said greetings "from your brother" not "to my brother." So much for that. He's probably thinking she's probably going to write about him again and she probably will. Newspaper writers have a tendency to do that.
