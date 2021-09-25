Tom Felton’s Friend Shares a Health Update After Actor Collapsed in Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton’s friend has given a health update about the ‘Harry Potter’ star after he collapsed on Thursday while playing in a celebrity golf exhibition at the Ryder Cup. According to Fox News, the British actor known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy is “okay,” per his friend, Derek Pitts. “He’s okay, speedy recovery brother,” Pitts wrote on his Instagram Stories. Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Collapses While Playing in Celebrity Golf Tournament.