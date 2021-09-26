Japanese Breakfast on making the music at the heart of ‘Sable’
“And if in time you found that you’ve doubled back / learn to rely on a future you made / in which it gets better,” Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast sings in Sable’s moody menu song, Better the Mask. Indeed, travel and discovery are the main pulls of upcoming sci-fi adventure game and visually spectacular — like the greatest prog-rock album cover that never existed come to life — Sable, in which you play as a girl in a village who ventures out on a hoverbike to find her mask — i.e. her role in society — and return.www.nme.com
Comments / 0