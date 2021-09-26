CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Japanese Breakfast on making the music at the heart of ‘Sable’

By Jon Peltz
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“And if in time you found that you’ve doubled back / learn to rely on a future you made / in which it gets better,” Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast sings in Sable’s moody menu song, Better the Mask. Indeed, travel and discovery are the main pulls of upcoming sci-fi adventure game and visually spectacular — like the greatest prog-rock album cover that never existed come to life — Sable, in which you play as a girl in a village who ventures out on a hoverbike to find her mask — i.e. her role in society — and return.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Dishes On New Music & Nick Cannon In "Breakfast Club" Interivew

Although R&B songstress Kehlani didn't provide a release date beyond "this winter" for her upcoming album Blue Water Road, the singer has made a steady run of appearances at multiple New York Fashion week events, the Met Gala and, most recently at The Breakfast Club, where she sat down with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God to talk about her new project, as well as a myriad of other topics.
MUSIC
twincitiesmedia.net

Japanese Breakfast Plays First Avenue’s Main Room Like They Own It

I guess I’m still rusty from the long concert hiatus. When I walked into First Avenue Sunday night to set up my cameras, I turned on the first one only to be greeted by an “empty card slot” warning. The card is sitting safely at home on my desk. Well, that shouldn’t be a problem, I have a backup, right? Insert backup card into camera, feel all smug and professional, turn on second camera………….CRAP!!! Guess who gets to switch memory cards between cameras while shooting.
MUSIC
wccftech.com

Sable Review – I’m Sabling Away

Sable has been a long time coming. First announced by Shedworks all the way back in 2018, it has more or less consistently made it into our Most Anticipated Indie list year on year ever since. Now we can all finally stop anticipating it because it's here, and it's great.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Person
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Person
Brian Eno
Paste Magazine

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner on Her Soundtrack for Sable, Indie Games, and Yoko Shimomura

It’s no secret that Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is one of our favorite songwriters here at Paste, and she’s had a busy year keeping us fed with a variety of projects, from her gut-wrenching debut book Crying in H Mart to her acclaimed opus Jubilee. Her latest project, the soundtrack for the much anticipated Moebius-inspired exploration game Sable, has been a long time in the making, and it strays even farther from expectations than her other work that’s come out this year. Zauner has been connected to the project since 2018. We’ve been treated to a few glimpses of the game’s aural universe thanks to Zauner’s performance of the game’s theme, “Glider,” back at the Summer Game Fest this year, showcasing the glistening New Age-inspired sounds prevalent across the score, which includes inflections of dark ambience, synth-pop, and children’s movies.
Slate

Japanese Breakfast Thinks This Is the Best Song She’s Ever Written

You probably know Michelle Zauner best as the frontwoman of the band Japanese Breakfast, or perhaps as the author of her recent bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart. But the multihyphenate has yet another role to add to her résumé: video game composer. First announced in 2017, Sable is a sprawling adventure game about the titular young hero venturing across a desert planet to return to her family of nomads. Zauner provides the musical backbone to Sable’s journey, crafting a set of themes big and small to deepen the game’s world. Coming from the world of indie rock, though, posed an interesting set of challenges for the artist—but ones that a life of playing fantasy role-playing video games like this one prepared her for.
VIDEO GAMES
presspubs.com

Shoreview songstress: ‘Music is my heart’s calling’

Lauren Nicole Tomhave began to sing as soon as she could talk, and her love for music grew along with her. She started learning guitar around age 8, began songwriting around age 10, and started piano lessons at age 11 while growing up in Shoreview with her parents Doug and Wendy Tomhave and siblings Derek and Megan.
Stereogum

Joanna Newsom, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, & More Model Rodarte’s New Tom Petty Capsule

Hey, here’s something weird! The late Tom Petty was never anybody’s idea of a high-fashion superstar, but Rodarte, the fancy clothing company founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, has just launched a new Tom Petty capsule collection. The Mulleavy sisters worked with Petty’s daughters, Annakim Violette and Adria Petty, on the collection, which they’re selling through their Radarte casualwear line. It’s all tied in with Petty’s album Wildflowers, which was reissued last year. Introducing the line, the sisters behind Rodarte have lined up a bunch of prominent musicians to model those clothes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#H Mart#Breakfasts#Sci Fi Adventure#Nme#Japanese Breakfasts
Minnesota Daily

Japanese Breakfast brings joyous sounds of “Jubilee” to Minneapolis

“Feel free to close your eyes and float away with me,” Toronto-based musician Luna Li , also known as Hannah Kim, told the eager crowd. Holding the butterfly guitar she explained was acquired through a man she met via a Facebook music group, Kim moved around the First Avenue Mainroom in a custom silver jacket on Sept. 19 as she opened for indie-pop sensation Japanese Breakfast.
Las Vegas Weekly

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner talks sonic joy and turning fussy songs into favorites

Michelle Zauner’s having a great year. The frontwoman of indie rock outfit Japanese Breakfast released her third studio album (Jubilee), published her first book (Crying in H Mart: A Memoir) and composed an original soundtrack for the video game Sable— all within a few months’ time. Now she’s steering Japanese Breakfast’s first tour since the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rockcellarmagazine.com

Japanese Breakfast Shares “Better The Mask” Clip from ‘Sable’ Video Game Soundtrack, Calls It ‘My Favorite Song I’ve Ever Written’

Sable, released last Friday, Sept. 24, is an experimental new soundtrack album from Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of singer/songwriter/bestselling author Michelle Zauner, to the video game of the same name. Among the 32-track collection’s compositions, which dive into ambient sounds and vocal directions previously unexplored in Zauner’s catalog of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Recipes
toolfarm.com

Midweek Motivations: “In My Heart” Animated Music video with Breakdown

This music video for In My Heart by Ron Artis II brings gorgeous and colorful 3D together with cute CG characters. The video, released 2 years ago, was directed by the Brazilian Digital Artists Pedro Conti and Fernando Peque. They also worked on Disney’s Moana and several DreamWorks projects. In...
MUSIC
cepro.com

Azione Makes Sweet Music in Nashville

Taking extra precautions to keep attendees safe from potential COVID-19 exposure, Azione Unlimited held its “Nikhedonia in Nashville” fall conference hosting 230 attendees. The event was proof that a conference can be conducted safely, and as much a celebration of meeting physically in-person as it was a recognition of the record-setting sales the group’s members continue to have in 2021.
MUSIC
NME

TWICE serve up disco delights on glistening global single ‘The Feels’

Over the last few years, TWICE have gone through a process of refining their sound, smoothing out the cute cheer of their early releases in favour of cooler and slicker songs. It’s a move that’s worked out well for them, bringing them the irresistible likes of ‘Fancy’ and ‘Feel Special’. On their first official English single ‘The Feels’, they meld the two sides of their character together to leave something bright and bubbly, but with that more mature edge that’s coloured their recent work.
MUSIC
NME

Gustaf – ‘Audio Drag For Ego Slobs’ review: art-punk that leans on humour and tradition

“You say that I’m much too old / to still be lo-fi…” drawls Lydia Gammill on ‘Mine’, the opener of Gustaf’s debut album ‘Audio Drag For Ego Slobs’. The self-deprecating track makes for a perfect embodiment of just why the band have stumbled upon such an addictive formula; it’s a vibrant blast of danceable NYC post-punk that refuses to take things too seriously.
NME

Listen to Mastodon’s fierce new track, ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon have released a fierce new track, ‘Tearrinker’ – listen to it below. The track comes with a new, cinematic video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera. It sees the group entering an alternate universe via an empty warehouse. It comes after the group set a release date for their ninth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy