CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Carson Wentz will play in Week 3 vs. Titans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbJBq_0c8Rxe1400

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly play on Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans in a Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium, per multiple reports.

Wentz has been dealing with a pair of sprained ankles suffered during the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams but was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

From all accounts, Wentz seemed to be moving well despite being “heavily taped,” which likely played a huge factor in the Colts deciding to give him a go. Now it’ll be interesting to see if he can make it through an entire game.

Through two games, the 28-year-old has looked pretty good, completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 498 yards and three scores to one pick. There’s no question the Colts are in a better position with him under center.

As far as who will backup Wentz should things go south for any reason, that remains unclear.

The Colts have both 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason, who relieved Wentz last week, and Brett Hundley ready to go. Hundley took first-team reps during the week, making that a murky situation.

The Colts will look for their first win of the 2021 campaign when they take on the 1-1 Titans at noon CT.

Comments / 0

Related
Indianapolis Colts

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz Has Sprains In Both Ankles, Too Early To Know Status For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered sprains in both ankles on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Frank Reich said Monday. The Colts will have a medical meeting later on Monday to begin working through a plan for Wentz this week, but Reich added it's too early to tell if the quarterback will be available for this weekend's road trip to face the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz injures ankle 'pretty bad' vs. Rams, will undergo further tests after leaving Week 2 early

The Colts didn't just lose their second straight game to start the 2021 season on Sunday. They also lost their starting quarterback, and it's unclear when he'll return. Exactly a week after Carson Wentz made his Colts debut following an offseason limited by ankle surgery, the veteran signal-caller exited late in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Rams after he was hobbled on a hit from Aaron Donald. Coach Frank Reich told reporters afterward that Wentz rolled his ankle "pretty bad" and will undergo further evaluation in the coming days.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
Stampede Blue

Week 3 Highlights- Colts vs. Titans

The Colts are 0-3. They did not play well. They have not played well. If you’re looking for good news, they’ve lost to three playoff teams. We also got clarification that we’ve been saying Bobby Okereke’s name wrong this whole time. We should have seen more of this. Jonathan Taylor...
NFL
chatsports.com

Quenton Nelson unlikely to play for Colts on Sunday, Carson Wentz's ankles' 'way better'

INDIANAPOLIS — Quenton Nelson might not be able to answer the bell on Sunday in Miami for the first time in his NFL career. Nelson suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter against the Titans on Sunday and left the game, and after the Colts spent the early part of the week evaluating the All-Pro left guard’s injury, it hasn’t progressed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Colts trending down: Playoff hopes, Carson Wentz playing on sprained ankles, Jacob Eason

Each week, IndyStar will provide reasons to be optimistic and pessimistic. Here's what's trending up and (mostly) down with the Colts after Sunday's 25-16 loss to Tennessee:. Only four teams started a season 0-3 and made the playoffs during the 12-team playoff format — 1992 San Diego, 1995 Detroit, 1998 Buffalo and 2018 Houston — that's only 2.6% of the 0-3 teams. That number will be higher using the current 14-team format but it's not good, especially with Tennessee at 2-1 in the AFC South.
NFL
chatsports.com

Insider: Carson Wentz has been better than expected, but Colts need better play from pocket

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich believes Carson Wentz has an opportunity right now. An opportunity that could make Wentz into a better quarterback for the Colts down the line. Wentz is on the mend, rapidly rehabilitating the sprained ankles he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams, but even though the Colts expect Wentz to be much more mobile this week, the Indianapolis starter likely isn’t going to be full strength on Sunday against Miami.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy